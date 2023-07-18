Latest News Editor's Choice


Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

by Erick Matotoba
2 hrs ago | Views
There has been a massive gas explosion in the Johannesburg CBD, causing substantial damage to nearby roads and sinkholes.

Videos seen on social media showed cars toppled along Johannesburg's Bree Street.

According to an alert sent by the Johannesburg Joint Operating Committee of Alexandra, Midrand, Sandringham and Sandton, the explosion took place at about 5.46pm.

"We are aware of an explosion on Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD possibly on the gas lines underground.

"At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene," said the note.

Joburg Metro Police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they had sent officers to the scene to confirm if the videos were true.

"At this stage we have sent officers to the scene to confirm if indeed the videos are true.

"At the present moment, all we know is what we have seen in the videos," said Fihla.

Other widely recorded voice notes said affected streets in Joburg included Bree and Loveday Streets and some cars had apparently sunk underground.

IOL photojournalist, Timothy Bernard, who was at the scene said he witnessed a 10 metre wide trench. He said there was a smell of gas in the air.

There were many taxis affected by the explosion, he said, but it was unclear how many people had been injured in the incident. Bree Street is one of Joburg's busiest streets during peak hours in the CBD.

Joburg EMS spokespersons could not be reached for comment but it is understood emergency services have been rushed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

Source - Erick Matotoba

