Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
Ghana's sanitation minister resigned on Saturday over reports staff found and stole stashes of local and foreign money from her home, she said in a letter to the president in which she denied any wrongdoing.

Cecilia Abena Dapaah made headlines on Friday after two former household staff appeared in court accused of stealing cash and personal belongings from the minister and her husband between July and October 2022.

Prosecutors told the court that the accused bought houses and a vehicle with the stolen money and gave some of it to relatives. They have not yet commented on the accusations.

But newspaper reports on the US$1 million, 300,000 euros and millions of local cedis allegedly stolen from Dapaah's home sparked outrage against the minister on social media and calls for her resignation.

Many questioned the origins of such sums of cash in a country where some members of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government have been embroiled in corruption scandals.

"Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position," Dapaah said in her resignation letter.

"I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government," she said, adding that she would "no doubt" be exonerated.

The presidency accepted Dapaah's resignation and lauded her work without commenting on the allegations.

Dapaah was appointed minister of sanitation and water resources when Akufo-Addo took power in 2017 and retained when he was re-elected in 2021.

The president has vowed to crack down on corruption.


Source - Reuters

Must Read

Malinga advises against begging

1 hr ago | 84 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

1 hr ago | 232 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

1 hr ago | 438 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

1 hr ago | 347 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi perhaps does not understand what a manifesto is

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

6 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

6 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

6 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

6 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

6 hrs ago | 494 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Gems fail English test

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

6 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

19 hrs ago | 886 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

21 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

21 hrs ago | 4145 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

21 hrs ago | 821 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

21 hrs ago | 645 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

21 hrs ago | 1399 Views

Police hunt teen killer

21 hrs ago | 522 Views

Man found Dead on street

21 hrs ago | 481 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

21 hrs ago | 364 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

21 hrs ago | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days