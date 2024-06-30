Ramaphosa to Unveil New National Executive Tonight

News / Africa

by Ndou Paul

Johannesburg, South Africa - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce the members of the new National Executive this evening, marking a significant step in the establishment of the 7th Democratic Administration of South Africa. The announcement will be delivered through a televised address to the nation at 21:00 on 30 June 2024.





ISSUED BY THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA

This anticipated announcement follows President Ramaphosa's inauguration on 19 June 2024, which came after his election by the National Assembly on 14 June. The new National Executive will be a Government of National Unity, reflecting the diverse political landscape that emerged from the national and provincial elections held on 29 May 2024.The formation of this executive body is expected to include representatives from various political parties, showcasing a commitment to inclusive governance and national unity. The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will provide a content feed for all media, and the proceedings will also be live-streamed on the PresidencyZA's official platforms.This event signifies a critical moment for South Africa as it looks towards a future shaped by collaborative leadership and diverse political representation.