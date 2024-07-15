Latest News Editor's Choice


South African authorities apprehend suspects in Zim businessman kidnapping Case

by Staff Reporter
15 Jul 2024 at 22:17hrs | Views
A total of 14 suspects have been rounded up in the latest kidnapping racket sting in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS
South African security forces arrested fourteen individuals, including three Chinese and two Mozambican nationals, in connection with the kidnapping of a Zimbabwean businessman in Gauteng province.

The incident occurred on Sunday, with the subsequent arrest of the suspects taking place the following day. According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, a spokesperson for the national police, the arrests were made by an anti-kidnapping task force.

The victim, a Zimbabwean businessman, was reportedly abducted near his workplace. The task force, working in collaboration with private security partners, located the victim alive in Diepkloof, Soweto.

Authorities apprehended the remaining suspects in Greenstone Park and Sandton. Among the items recovered during the operation were multiple point-of-sale machines, a substantial amount of cash, and two firearms, including one stolen during a previous house robbery.

Brigadier Mathe indicated that South African police have been actively involved in disrupting kidnapping syndicates targeting businessmen in recent weeks. The public is urged to report suspicious activities to assist law enforcement efforts.



Source - Online

