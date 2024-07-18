Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has announced plans to consult on the future of approximately 230,000 Zimbabwean and Lesotho migrants after a court halted their deportation attempts, reports News24.

Leon Schreiber, who recently became the home affairs minister, stated on Wednesday that the upcoming consultations will proceed without any "pre-determined outcome."

The presence of Zimbabwean migrants in South Africa is a sensitive issue. The country faces an unemployment rate of over 30% and ongoing challenges in providing basic services. Since 2008, South Africa has seen recurring xenophobic attacks, and the move to end special permits for Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals was perceived by some as a tactic to bolster support for the African National Congress (ANC).

"The court told us 'you can't have a pre-determined outcome and then retroactively pretend to consult,'" Schreiber, a Democratic Alliance member in a coalition with the ANC, told News24. "We need to see what works for South Africa and the affected people."

In 2021, former Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi began a process requiring Zimbabwean migrants, who have had the right to live and work in South Africa since 2009, to apply for new work permits. Most migrants would not qualify under the new criteria, leading to a legal battle that ended with the Constitutional Court's decision against the department in June.

The 2009 decision to allow Zimbabweans to stay legally was driven by Zimbabwe's economic collapse, which remains largely unchanged. Today, 178,000 Zimbabweans benefit from that decision, working in various roles from CEOs to gardeners and waiters, along with many other documented and undocumented migrants from Zimbabwe.

The Lesotho Exemption Permit, established in 2016, addressed a "socioeconomic" crisis in Lesotho, as described by the department.

Current permit holders are legally permitted to remain in South Africa until November 29 next year.

Schreiber also announced the reconstitution of an immigration advisory board, a legal requirement not met for a decade, to help design a way forward.

Source - News24

Comments


Must Read

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

11 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

12 hrs ago | 283 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

14 hrs ago | 491 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

15 hrs ago | 434 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

16 hrs ago | 545 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 706 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

16 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

16 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

16 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

16 hrs ago | 244 Views

Armed robbers strike Beitbridge-bound bus

16 hrs ago | 1243 Views

MPs fail to pay Harare parking fees

16 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe records jump in school dropouts

16 hrs ago | 158 Views

Economic Empowerment Bill gets thumbs up

16 hrs ago | 129 Views

Matebeleland rejects command healing

16 hrs ago | 571 Views

Man fatally axes grandmother

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ruling on CCC activists' assault case postponed

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa must return Zipra assets

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Thekwane High School celebrates Centenary of excellence

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Bad Rufaro turf injured our players'

16 hrs ago | 541 Views

Trio bashes cellphone thief to death

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe hosts historic investment forum

16 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe Heroes Acre filling up quickly

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

5 officers return from UN mission

16 hrs ago | 163 Views

Potraz approves IMC's internet service license

16 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zifa to name Warriors coach

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

All-female CID team leads fight against crime

16 hrs ago | 227 Views

Mliswa daughter's drug case set down for July 29

16 hrs ago | 101 Views

Robbers kill guard, steal US$95, phones

16 hrs ago | 561 Views

Video of police grilling two learners by roadside probed

16 hrs ago | 483 Views

Warriors unchanged on Fifa rankings

16 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe, Namibia collaborate on prisons

16 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe ready to supply Sadc with steel

16 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Ramaphosa's speech was probably written by DA'

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Saudi Arabia approves mining agreements with Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 74 Views

ZAS announced dates, sophisticate children security measures

18 Jul 2024 at 20:07hrs | 180 Views

Bulawayo businessman charged for stealing excavator

18 Jul 2024 at 18:13hrs | 1873 Views

Chinese nationals deported for abusing mine worker in Zimbabwe

18 Jul 2024 at 18:07hrs | 928 Views

No message yet for Chamisa: incoming US Ambassador

18 Jul 2024 at 16:29hrs | 1401 Views

As long as ZACC isn't catching the 'big fish' then its work is useless!

18 Jul 2024 at 15:02hrs | 373 Views

Zimbabwe has the highest literacy rate in Africa, what stuff and Nonsense!

18 Jul 2024 at 14:56hrs | 651 Views

Comprehensive Review of Solana's Network Security Measures

18 Jul 2024 at 14:51hrs | 85 Views

Mnangagwa's plane targeted with lasers

18 Jul 2024 at 09:21hrs | 3016 Views

Zimbabwe's currency will remain fully backed by gold reserves

18 Jul 2024 at 09:20hrs | 659 Views

WATCH: Zuma's MK Party confirmed as official opposition in South Africa

18 Jul 2024 at 09:10hrs | 1234 Views

Duo robs cyclist at knifepoint

18 Jul 2024 at 08:08hrs | 630 Views

Armed robbers pounce on couple

18 Jul 2024 at 07:36hrs | 1570 Views

Zanu-PF identified as main perpetrator again by a US funded NGO

18 Jul 2024 at 06:54hrs | 525 Views