Zimbabwean man steals R1 million in South Africa

Kruger National Park, South Africa: The Hawks are on the hunt for a former Mugg & Bean manager accused of stealing nearly R1 million from the franchise.Amos Tineyi Kampinya, a 44-year-old Zimbabwean, is wanted in connection with the theft which allegedly occurred in July 2022 at the Mugg & Bean in the Kruger National Park. Despite extensive efforts, including media appeals, Kampinya remains at large.Meanwhile, a co-accused, Ronald Mankena Khoza, 45, appeared in court on Wednesday and was granted R20 000 bail. Khoza is alleged to have stolen R253 208 through fraudulent cash payouts.The Hawks are urging anyone with information on Kampinya's whereabouts to contact Captain Mandia Mphephethe on 0714813295.