United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

by Stephen Jakes

United Nations of Africa (UNA) Zimbabwe representative, Max Mkandla has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assuming the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Chair position, adding that this has dispelled all the allegations that he is illegitimate.The UNA is headquartered in South Africa and draws its membership across the Africa continent."We congratulate the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mnangagwa for this position of Sadc, to lead the Sadc and to be exemplary. We thank the Sadc head of states so much who attended this summit in fulfilling what was supposed to be fulfilled and it has been done," he said."This has cleared the dust or political confusion on the ground as some were saying he is not supposed to be in that position but unfortunately he has done it. He is in that position because of all heads of state from this part of the continent who agreed to hand over the chairmanship to him."Mkandla said the most important area was the plan by opposition political parties especially Citizens Coalition for Change which encouraged people to buy food because on the day there would be a demonstration against the Sadc summit to be held in the country."People failed to read much on the issue of those who were complaining and planing demonstrations in the country, where they said former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is the right person to assume Sadc Chairmanship or to form a Government of National Unity or to go back to elections because the 2023 elections were not free and fair," Mkandla said.He said the endorsement of Mnangagwa as Sadc Chairmen dispelled the notion and idea that he was illegitimate as the head of the 16 Sadc states agreed that this was null and void thereby endorsing that the elections were free and fair.Mkandla questioned why the CCC allowed only one person to arbitrarily run the party. He also dug deeper on how Chamisa became the Vice President of MDC when there was Thokozani Khupe and later over her to assume presidency.He said with that regard, there must be no blame of CCC interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu assuming SG position and taking over control from Chamisa.Mkandla said what Tshabangu did was the same as what Chamisa did when he took over the party from Khupe.He said Chamisa knows what he did in the CCC, adding that he betrayed the people.He said Chamisa by running the party alone created an avenue for controversy and for Tshabangu to chip in.He also questioned why Chamisa abandoned the party and the people adding that people want to know what happened.