Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
United Nations of Africa (UNA) Zimbabwe representative, Max Mkandla has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for assuming the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Chair position, adding that this has dispelled all the allegations that he is illegitimate.

The UNA is headquartered in South Africa and draws its membership across the Africa continent.

"We congratulate the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Mnangagwa for this position of Sadc, to lead the Sadc and to be exemplary. We thank the Sadc head of states so much who attended this summit in fulfilling what was supposed to be fulfilled and it has been done," he said.

"This has cleared the dust or political confusion on the ground as some were saying he is not supposed to be in that position but unfortunately he has done it. He is in that position because of all heads of state from this part of the continent who agreed to hand over the chairmanship to him."

Mkandla said the most important area was the plan by opposition political parties especially Citizens Coalition for Change which encouraged people to buy food because on the day there would be a demonstration against the Sadc summit to be held in the country.

"People failed to read much on the issue of those who were complaining and planing demonstrations in the country, where they said former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is the right person to assume Sadc Chairmanship or to form a Government of National Unity or to go back to elections because the 2023 elections were not free and fair," Mkandla said.

He said the endorsement of Mnangagwa as Sadc Chairmen dispelled the notion and idea that he was illegitimate as the head of the 16 Sadc states agreed that this was null and void thereby endorsing that the elections were free and fair.

Mkandla questioned why the CCC allowed only one person to arbitrarily run the party. He also dug deeper on how Chamisa became the Vice President of MDC when there was Thokozani Khupe and later over her to assume presidency.

He said with that regard, there must be no blame of CCC interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu assuming SG position and taking over control from Chamisa.

Mkandla said what Tshabangu did was the same as what Chamisa did when he took over the party from Khupe.

He said Chamisa knows what he did in the CCC, adding that he betrayed the people.

He said Chamisa by running the party alone created an avenue for controversy and for Tshabangu to chip in.

He also questioned why Chamisa abandoned the party and the people adding that people want to know what happened.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zaire hires new coach

40 mins ago | 15 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

8 hrs ago | 552 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

9 hrs ago | 555 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

9 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

9 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

9 hrs ago | 815 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

9 hrs ago | 468 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

11 hrs ago | 879 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

11 hrs ago | 762 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 519 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors secures stadium in Uganda

11 hrs ago | 743 Views

Kumalo appointed as new chairperson

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zimbabweans sue SA authorities over harassment

11 hrs ago | 742 Views

CCC activists seek ConCourt referral

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Road rehabilitation should spread to other Zimbabwe cities

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Crime rate drops in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 139 Views

Welshman Mabhena Complex now ready for occupation

11 hrs ago | 379 Views

Commission exposes Harare land scam

11 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chiwenga, Miss Universe rescue Epworth

12 hrs ago | 1609 Views

Man breaks in deputy head's office loots office equipment

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

EXPOSED: Plot to finish off Nelson Chamisa unmasked

23 hrs ago | 3078 Views

Do Zimbabwe judges really read? A critique of Justice Happious Zhou's handling of the Marconati Case

23 hrs ago | 789 Views

Tackling the alcohol and substance abuse challenge in Cowdray Park

23 hrs ago | 296 Views

Zimbabwean student seeks funding for Aerospace Engineering studies in UK

20 Aug 2024 at 17:51hrs | 1436 Views

Zimbabwe, IOM move to address migration challenges

20 Aug 2024 at 16:56hrs | 435 Views

Zimbabwe bans amakorokoza

20 Aug 2024 at 16:50hrs | 10914 Views

Chamisa teaching Zimbabweans an important lesson

20 Aug 2024 at 16:40hrs | 1184 Views

US$1m stolen from Namibian bank was paid to Mugabe's pilot

20 Aug 2024 at 16:18hrs | 4587 Views

Pick n Pay faces probe over alleged racism, forex looting

20 Aug 2024 at 16:16hrs | 831 Views

Zimbabwean defender joins Iraqi top-flight side

20 Aug 2024 at 16:15hrs | 251 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu woes continue

20 Aug 2024 at 15:13hrs | 3725 Views

Zimbabwe court issues warrant of arrest to Chinese businesswoman

20 Aug 2024 at 15:12hrs | 481 Views

Ex-top cop dies during a sexcapade at lover's house

20 Aug 2024 at 15:06hrs | 1053 Views

SA man intercepted while driving stolen car to Zimbabwe denied bail

20 Aug 2024 at 15:01hrs | 337 Views

Duo arrested for stealing guns

20 Aug 2024 at 14:35hrs | 300 Views

Zimbabwe's ZERA wants to 'streamline' new fuel station licensing

20 Aug 2024 at 12:59hrs | 864 Views

Zanu-PF calls for release of jailed activists

20 Aug 2024 at 11:09hrs | 473 Views