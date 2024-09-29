Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

by Staff Reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Pretoria, South Africa - The Pretoria High Court has sentenced three Zimbabwean nationals, Edison Ngamiko (38), Amos Hassan Masiya (38), and Edron Panashe Chisanako (39), to life imprisonment for the murders of two teenage girls.

Tragic Encounter at Tavern Leads to Violence

The case stems from a horrific incident on February 17, 2023. The three men encountered three young girls, aged 15, 16, and 23, at a tavern in Olievenhoutbosch. The girls reportedly requested money for alcohol, and the men initially provided some. However, a later request for additional money sparked a confrontation. Chisanako allegedly demanded sexual favors from the youngest girl, and when refused, fatally shot the 16-year-old. He then proceeded to shoot and kill the other two girls. Ngamiko, accidentally shot during the chaos, attempted to finish off the surviving victim, who miraculously managed to crawl home and report the crime.

Investigation and Apprehension

Police swiftly responded, discovering the bodies of the deceased girls and arresting Ngamiko within days as he sought medical attention for his gunshot wound. Masiya was arrested later on unrelated charges but linked to the murders. Both men pointed the finger at Chisanako, who was apprehended shortly after. All three pleaded not guilty, with Ngamiko and Masiya claiming Chisanako acted alone.

Compelling Evidence Secures Convictions

Prosecutor Advocate David Molokomme presented a strong case, including witness testimonies, that established the trio's involvement in the murders.  He highlighted the defendants' lack of remorse and their history of violent crimes. A Victim Impact Statement revealed the surviving victim's ongoing trauma, further strengthening the case for severe punishment.

Court Delivers Harsh Sentences

Despite pleas for leniency from the defense, Acting Judge Matlapeng imposed life sentences on all three men. He condemned their lack of remorse, the brutality of the act, and their disregard for South African law. He emphasized the court's responsibility to protect society from such violence and deter illegal immigration.  

Justice Served, But Lives Lost

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hailed the sentences as a crucial step towards justice. This case serves as a stark reminder that violent crimes, especially against women and children, will not be tolerated in South Africa. While justice has been served, the families of the victims are left to grapple with the loss of their loved ones.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Fake doctor spotted at Mpilo Hospital days after release on bail

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

BCC denounces Dexter Nduna's bid to seize parking management in Bulawayo: A threat to local jobs and progress

5 hrs ago | 1184 Views

'Zimbabweans bear brunt of instability'

8 hrs ago | 392 Views

Frontier Wealth Group extends their association with ZAA Australia as Nominees announced

8 hrs ago | 90 Views

Govt accused of protecting rogue Khumalo Pry school head

9 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Involve women in community development, churches urged

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

What will Zimbabwe do on the UN Security Council without a foreign policy?

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga power struggle

11 hrs ago | 4380 Views

Zimbabwe cop wakes up to find empty coffin splashed with blood in her yard

11 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe businessmen face US$1.4 Million fraud charges over property scam

12 hrs ago | 670 Views

Anti-Chinese investors Maguwu releases a damning report

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

'Mnangagwa no different from Ian Smith'

12 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zimbabwe urged to emulate Kenya's GenZ digital activism

12 hrs ago | 200 Views

2 'town clerks' running Harare

12 hrs ago | 494 Views

Bulawayo pegs 2025 budget at US$309m

12 hrs ago | 79 Views

ZNA legal officer's trial starts on 22 October

12 hrs ago | 380 Views

Rolling power cuts cripple maternal healthcare services in Harare clinics

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Factionalism threatens Zanu-PF unity

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe's month-on-month inflation surges to 5.8% in September

12 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo police to adopt AI in crime-fighting efforts

12 hrs ago | 184 Views

Swift action by Bulawayo Fire Brigade saves trucks and buildings

12 hrs ago | 632 Views

ZANU PF MP blocks sponsors

12 hrs ago | 344 Views

'PVO Bill to define Zimbabwe's identity'

12 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Mnangagwa's milestones shake Zimbabwe's political landscape'

12 hrs ago | 518 Views

5 girls from one family perish in horror crash

13 hrs ago | 583 Views

Amsterdam activists hand out hundreds of balloons and leaflets in protest against neocolonialism

29 Sep 2024 at 18:51hrs | 386 Views

Zimbabwe's government: The biggest threat to its own currency

29 Sep 2024 at 15:25hrs | 2988 Views

Drugs and substance abuse - fighting the scourge together as one.

29 Sep 2024 at 15:18hrs | 168 Views

Women are architects of peace and conflict resolution; churches

29 Sep 2024 at 14:51hrs | 173 Views

Tourism promotes Zim economy, regional and global peace

29 Sep 2024 at 14:47hrs | 146 Views

Motorists cheat deaths; as haulage truck overturns

29 Sep 2024 at 14:36hrs | 840 Views

Zimbabwe's Mutapa Fund clinches US$350m power deal

29 Sep 2024 at 14:25hrs | 2064 Views

Nengomasha, Samantha Mtukudzi's bitter divorce saga continues

29 Sep 2024 at 14:14hrs | 1707 Views

78-year-old woman sexually abused and murdered in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 764 Views

5 dead as vehicle ploughs into pedestrians in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 13:57hrs | 955 Views

Big international bank leaving Ramaphosa's South Africa

29 Sep 2024 at 12:49hrs | 27631 Views

Retired Justice Sello Nare dies

29 Sep 2024 at 12:00hrs | 1290 Views

Zanu-PF, opposition and the road to 2028

29 Sep 2024 at 11:32hrs | 211 Views

Rugeje survives near-fatal bizarre car accident

29 Sep 2024 at 11:31hrs | 2190 Views

Matabeleland has the highest number of widows in Zimbabwe

29 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 392 Views

War veterans company in turmoil

29 Sep 2024 at 11:30hrs | 379 Views

Sikhala warns Mnangagwa

29 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 2013 Views

'Zimbabwe lagging in AI adoption'

29 Sep 2024 at 11:29hrs | 100 Views

Young Warriors secure convincing victory in COSAFA Cup

29 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 150 Views

CCC councillor petitioned to withdraw 'false' statements

29 Sep 2024 at 11:27hrs | 200 Views

Zimbabwe pursues legal action over confiscated fire tenders in Lithuania

29 Sep 2024 at 11:25hrs | 153 Views

Ramaphosa praises Zimbabwe as freedom fighters' remains return

29 Sep 2024 at 11:24hrs | 218 Views

Selmor Mtukudzi battles depression amid ongoing family feud

29 Sep 2024 at 11:23hrs | 344 Views

Musona , Nees in comeback talks

29 Sep 2024 at 11:22hrs | 219 Views