Three Zimbabweans sentenced to life for brutal murders in South Africa

News / Africa

by Staff Reporter

Tragic Encounter at Tavern Leads to Violence

Investigation and Apprehension

Compelling Evidence Secures Convictions

Court Delivers Harsh Sentences



Justice Served, But Lives Lost

Pretoria, South Africa - The Pretoria High Court has sentenced three Zimbabwean nationals, Edison Ngamiko (38), Amos Hassan Masiya (38), and Edron Panashe Chisanako (39), to life imprisonment for the murders of two teenage girls.The case stems from a horrific incident on February 17, 2023. The three men encountered three young girls, aged 15, 16, and 23, at a tavern in Olievenhoutbosch. The girls reportedly requested money for alcohol, and the men initially provided some. However, a later request for additional money sparked a confrontation. Chisanako allegedly demanded sexual favors from the youngest girl, and when refused, fatally shot the 16-year-old. He then proceeded to shoot and kill the other two girls. Ngamiko, accidentally shot during the chaos, attempted to finish off the surviving victim, who miraculously managed to crawl home and report the crime.Police swiftly responded, discovering the bodies of the deceased girls and arresting Ngamiko within days as he sought medical attention for his gunshot wound. Masiya was arrested later on unrelated charges but linked to the murders. Both men pointed the finger at Chisanako, who was apprehended shortly after. All three pleaded not guilty, with Ngamiko and Masiya claiming Chisanako acted alone.Prosecutor Advocate David Molokomme presented a strong case, including witness testimonies, that established the trio's involvement in the murders. He highlighted the defendants' lack of remorse and their history of violent crimes. A Victim Impact Statement revealed the surviving victim's ongoing trauma, further strengthening the case for severe punishment.Despite pleas for leniency from the defense, Acting Judge Matlapeng imposed life sentences on all three men. He condemned their lack of remorse, the brutality of the act, and their disregard for South African law. He emphasized the court's responsibility to protect society from such violence and deter illegal immigration.The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) hailed the sentences as a crucial step towards justice. This case serves as a stark reminder that violent crimes, especially against women and children, will not be tolerated in South Africa. While justice has been served, the families of the victims are left to grapple with the loss of their loved ones.