Former artisanal miner finds better opportunities in South Africa

by Stephen Jakes
53 mins ago | Views
A former artisanal miner from Zimbabwe, now residing in South Africa, has shared how his life has significantly improved since moving to the neighbouring country.

Khanyile Sibanda (41) left Zimbabwe in 2004, seeking better prospects. Despite facing challenges as an undocumented immigrant, he has found greater stability and opportunities in South Africa.

Sibanda previously worked in Zimbabwe's gold mines, often evading police raids. While the work was initially profitable, the economic situation in Zimbabwe eventually forced him to seek opportunities abroad.

In South Africa, Sibanda initially faced difficulties due to his immigration status. However, his language skills and ability to build relationships helped him secure employment.

Sibanda emphasized the stark contrast between life in South Africa and Zimbabwe. He described the discrimination and violence faced by Zimbabweans in South Africa, but also acknowledged the opportunities available.

Sibanda's experience highlights the complex realities faced by many Zimbabweans who migrate to South Africa in search of a better life. While there are challenges, it's clear that for some, the move can lead to improved economic prospects and quality of life.

Source - Byo24News

