Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

by Emmanuel Koro
30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | Views
When you enter Southern African hunting communities involved with international hunting and talk to the local residents, you soon discover their win-win co-existence with wildlife.

This has been the experience of this writer for many years during field interviews with international hunting communities.

This month, he interviewed the Caprivi Strip-based hunting communities' representatives, right in the heart of the Zambezi Region where Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe share borders.

The area is teeming with wildlife.

When international hunting was introduced there in the late 1990s, it completely changed the villagers' lives for the better.

The lives of the Bamunu Conservancy in the Zambezi Region of Namibia, have been totally transformed for the better, since the introduction  of international in the late 1990s.

Ms. Rejoice Manga Mani, a resident and manager of the Bamunu Conservancy, said that international hunting has brought electricity to  five villages so far.

"Even though we are still in the first phase, most of our communities have received electricity," she said.

Previously, the area was plunged into darkness when night fell. Almost everything fell silent except the sounds of roaming wildlife.

Now families can move freely and happily in and around their homesteads.

Schoolchildren can study at night, creating the potential to improve their academic achievements.

This in turn creates opportunities to improve their standard of living  when they later use their academic qualifications to become gainfully employed.

Income from international hunting has also funded the drilling of boreholes, making clean drinking water readily available, which is essential for both villagers and wildlife's survival.

This interdependence illustrates a win-win beneficial relationship between wildlife and residents.

Also, in the Caprivi Strip right inside the Zambezi region, the Salambala Conservancy, managed by Mr. Livanda Fabian and has great international hunting benefits.

The villagers from the Conservancy are enjoying wide-ranging benefits from international hunting income support, including construction of schools, boreholes, bursaries for school children to do further studies  and anti-poaching activities.

Mr Levanda emphasised that the international hunting income is shared with the community, with 50% allocated for capital projects and 50% for conservation related costs.

About the writer: Emmanuel Koro is an award-winning environmental journalist based in Johannesburg, focusing on environmental and developmental issues in Africa.



Source - Emmanuel Koro

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Garwe must change colonial mentality

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mwonzora sams Mnangagwa third term bid,

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

4 hrs ago | 243 Views

Kombi driver on police wanted list

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe's rot of corruption began at the top - that's where it must end

16 hrs ago | 726 Views

Kings for Harare, But Not for Matabeleland? Garwe's Letter Exposes a Deep Hypocrisy

16 hrs ago | 896 Views

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

17 hrs ago | 870 Views

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

19 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

20 hrs ago | 13128 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

20 hrs ago | 884 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

21 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

24 hrs ago | 598 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

24 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

24 hrs ago | 674 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

01 May 2025 at 12:11hrs | 577 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

01 May 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1335 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

01 May 2025 at 10:39hrs | 208 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

01 May 2025 at 10:18hrs | 381 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

01 May 2025 at 08:57hrs | 545 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

01 May 2025 at 08:56hrs | 730 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

01 May 2025 at 08:55hrs | 429 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

01 May 2025 at 08:54hrs | 353 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 289 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 137 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

01 May 2025 at 08:51hrs | 248 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 118 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

01 May 2025 at 08:48hrs | 137 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

01 May 2025 at 08:47hrs | 80 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

01 May 2025 at 08:46hrs | 181 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

01 May 2025 at 08:45hrs | 147 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

01 May 2025 at 08:44hrs | 144 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

01 May 2025 at 08:43hrs | 476 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

01 May 2025 at 08:39hrs | 153 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

01 May 2025 at 08:38hrs | 115 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

01 May 2025 at 08:37hrs | 143 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

01 May 2025 at 08:35hrs | 156 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

30 Apr 2025 at 19:46hrs | 386 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

30 Apr 2025 at 19:39hrs | 377 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

30 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 2722 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

30 Apr 2025 at 19:36hrs | 735 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

30 Apr 2025 at 19:35hrs | 265 Views