Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called for the deportation of Zimbabwean-born commentator Rutendo Matinyarare, following Matinyarare's recent public criticism of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Matinyarare accused Mkhwanazi of failing to address entrenched criminality within the South African Police Service (SAPS) during his two-decade tenure. In a scathing social media post, he alleged that Mkhwanazi had done little to rid the force of rogue officers.

Mashaba, a vocal proponent of stricter immigration laws, responded by labeling Matinyarare as "toxic" and pledged to make his deportation a top priority should ActionSA ascend to power.

"He will be one of the first to be expelled and banned from ever returning," Mashaba said, accusing Matinyarare of disrespecting South Africa's institutions while enjoying the freedoms the country provides.

Matinyarare's legal status in South Africa remains unclear, prompting renewed scrutiny over his right to publicly criticize state officials while residing in the country. Critics have questioned whether such actions warrant deportation, especially in the absence of any proven legal wrongdoing.

Mashaba, however, doubled down, saying that anyone who "undermines national confidence in our law enforcement institutions" should be shown the door.

"This is not about silencing dissent - it's about protecting national integrity. If someone is abusing their stay here to sow division, they must leave," Mashaba insisted.

The remarks have sparked fierce debate over freedom of speech, xenophobia, and the limits of political expression for foreign nationals in South Africa. While some have rallied behind Mashaba's stance, others warn it could set a dangerous precedent for targeting immigrants based on political views.

Matinyarare, known for his outspoken and often controversial commentary, has yet to respond formally to the deportation calls.

