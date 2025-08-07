Latest News Editor's Choice


Operation Dudula members arrested

Three women associated with Operation Dudula have been arrested in Diepkloof, Soweto, after allegedly storming a medical facility and demanding patients produce identity documents to verify their nationalities.

Police confirmed that the arrests took place yesterday at the Lillian Ngoyi Clinic, where the suspects reportedly entered a ward, questioned patients about their nationality, and demanded identification. The women are expected to face charges of contravening the National Health Act and public violence.

The incident has sparked protests outside the Diepkloof Police Station, where Operation Dudula members are demanding answers over the arrests.

Operation Dudula president Zandile Dabula said the organisation has yet to receive a clear update on the charges.

"The charges kept changing from being impersonation of immigration officers, South African Police Service members, to intimidation, then trespassing and public violence," Dabula claimed.

She accused police of fabricating the allegations, insisting the charges have no legal basis.

Operation Dudula has been widely criticised for its confrontational stance on undocumented migrants, with members often staging actions targeting foreign nationals in communities and public facilities.

Source - sabc

