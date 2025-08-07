Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Jacob Zuma led uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has appointed Dr Bongani Mncwango, a former executive at insurance giant Sanlam, as its new secretary-general, replacing Floyd Shivambu.The party also named Nomsa Dlamini as the new deputy secretary-general, following the recent departure of Nombuso Mkhize.IOL News previously reported that the party has had seven secretary-generals in under a year.Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who briefly served as MK's secretary-general, has now been expelled from the party, with the leadership citing serious violations of trust and ideological misalignment.“The leadership of the MK Party has noted several statements and utterances by the former secretary-general, who was removed from the position recently," said MK Party national chairperson Nathi Nhleko at a press briefing held Friday in Sandton.Nhleko said the party had reviewed Shivambu's conduct and determined that he had “publicly defined himself outside the ranks and ideological line of the MK Party," thereby breaching the trust placed in him.“As a result, a decision was taken to summarily terminate his membership, and a formal letter of expulsion was sent to him on July 15, 2025," Nhleko said.He further said, “The party will not entertain any further discussion on the matter."The media briefing was called to announce the outcomes of a recent meeting of the party's national officials, attended by party leader Jacob Zuma, Nhleko, and other senior members.Nhleko confirmed that the post of secretary-general had remained vacant following Shivambu's removal.“It's now going to be filled by Dr Bongani Mncwango," he said.“Dr Bongani Mncwango has 35 years' executive experience. He's a former chief executive officer at Sanlam Healthcare, a former chief executive officer at NetCare 911," Nhleko added.He added that Mncwango was also “chairperson of the Quabe Traditional Council."Speaking on the appointment of Dlamini, Nhleko said: “For the deputy secretary-general, she has quite a huge experience in the public sector and political management space, comrade Nomsa Dlamini."Shivambu, who had served as EFF deputy president since the party's formation in 2013, left the red berets in August last year to join the MK Party. However, his time in the party was short-lived.Upon his arrival, it emerged that many MK members did not support his inclusion, and tensions grew.His name was later excluded from the party's parliamentary list following his removal as secretary-general.The decision to remove him came after a controversial Easter trip to Malawi, where Shivambu attended a church service led by fugitive preacher Shepherd Bushiri.Although MK leader Jacob Zuma later announced that Shivambu would be redeployed to Parliament, that never materialised.Instead, Shivambu found himself increasingly sidelined.He eventually left the party, and has since launched the Mayibuye Consultation Process – a national engagement campaign with church leaders and community stakeholders exploring the formation of a new political movement.Nombuso Mkhize, who previously served as MK's deputy secretary-general, has joined Shivambu's Mayibuye movement.