Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

The family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu have filed papers for leave to appeal Friday's High Court judgement.Earlier on Friday, Gauteng Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba delivered an order that Lungu's remains be repatriated to Lusaka for burial.However, the family has filed papers on their intention to apply for leave to appeal the judgement in the supreme court.It has been two months since the former Zambian head of State died in Johannesburg while receiving medical attention.The court battle - which has taken place in the same time frame in South African courts - between the Zambian government and the Lungu family is far from over.The Lungu family has approached the High Court for leave to appeal its judgement in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).In its papers the family argues that the full bench, which heard the matter earlier this week, erred in granting the Zambian government its wish to repatriate president Lungu's body.On Friday, the court agreed with the Zambian government that an agreement was reached between the State and the family in meeting in June for Lungu's remains to be repatriated and for a State funeral to be held for him in Lusaka.But the family disputes this, saying the court failed to consider the full set of events between the parties in that meeting.The High Court will now consider the Lungu family's application for leave to appeal and if granted the matter will be heard in the SCA.