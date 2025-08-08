Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

by Staff reporter
47 mins ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio on Saturday to hand over a consignment of humanitarian aid to communities affected by Cyclone Chido, which struck the region in December last year.

The devastating storm claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than 600,000 people, leaving a trail of destruction across central Mozambique. Zimbabwe's relief effort, coordinated through its disaster response agency ZimAid, aims to assist in the recovery process for those hardest hit.

President Mnangagwa was received by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, to whom he officially handed over the aid. The consignment includes foodstuffs, medical supplies, and emergency shelter materials.

The Zimbabwean leader was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba, and other senior government officials, marking the latest in a series of regional humanitarian interventions by Zimbabwe.

"This is more than a gesture of solidarity - it is a reaffirmation of our shared history, values, and responsibility to one another in times of crisis," Mnangagwa said in brief remarks following the closed-door meeting with President Chapo.

Zimbabwe has a history of responding to regional disasters. In 2023, the country mounted a large-scale humanitarian operation in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy, donating maize, medical kits, and temporary shelter materials to assist displaced families.

The southern African nation has also previously extended food aid to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province, where communities have been displaced by terrorist violence.

"Zimbabwe's approach to regional diplomacy includes a strong humanitarian pillar. In this regard, our government continues to respond swiftly and meaningfully to the needs of our neighbours," said Prof Murwira.

Beyond the relief delivery, Presidents Mnangagwa and Chapo held a private meeting, believed to have touched on broader cooperation, including disaster preparedness, cross-border infrastructure, and trade.

The visit underscores deepening ties between Harare and Maputo, rooted in historical liberation movements and now reinforced by shared economic and humanitarian goals.

Cyclone Chido struck Mozambique in late December 2024, bringing torrential rains and severe flooding across Sofala, Manica, and Tete provinces. Many areas remain inaccessible, with humanitarian agencies warning of food insecurity and waterborne disease outbreaks.

The aid from Zimbabwe is expected to support relief operations in Manica Province, where Zimbabwean nationals also reside and where Cyclone Chido's impacts were particularly severe.

President Mnangagwa's visit is a symbol of regional unity amid worsening climate-related disasters in southern Africa - a reminder that African nations must rely on one another in the face of increasingly unpredictable environmental challenges.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Used condoms spark violent lover's quarrel

40 mins ago | 12 Views

NetOne posts record growth

44 mins ago | 13 Views

ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

45 mins ago | 20 Views

Chiwenga will need a coup, or it will be over

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

How Britain plans to keep Zimbabwe poor

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

RBZ cracks down on ZiG rejection

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Woman chops own mum with machete

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Explosive testimony at ex-Highlanders CEO's fraud trial

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

EcoCash agent's home raided

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

City of Victoria Falls courts Geo Pomona

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

New Zealand crushes Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 20 Views

Potraz rolls out digital inclusion programme

4 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe's forex receipts surge to US$7.3 billion

8 hrs ago | 92 Views

Honey processing project rakes in US$20 000

8 hrs ago | 157 Views

White man up for rustling cattle in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police arrest 143 touts in sweeping crackdown

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Econet to launch new data packages

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Harare accounts for most accidents in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Govt to dismantle powerful vending cartels in Bulawayo CBD

8 hrs ago | 252 Views

MPs raise alarm over fake news threat

8 hrs ago | 120 Views

Zimbabwe launches T-Cell HIV vaccine trial

8 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo launches blitz on pushcart operators

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil housing scheme for war collaborators

8 hrs ago | 50 Views

How Mutare and Manicaland were annexed from the Portuguese

20 hrs ago | 769 Views

Tagwirei coopted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee

21 hrs ago | 664 Views

Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria hospitalised

22 hrs ago | 636 Views

Lungu's family to appeal decision to give Edgar's corpse to HH

22 hrs ago | 374 Views

Dr Mncwango appointed as new secretary general

22 hrs ago | 410 Views

Bales smuggle more than jackets into Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 895 Views

Bulawayo commissions 650 serviced stands

24 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zimbabwe tightens Mpox surveillance at borders

24 hrs ago | 125 Views

Bulawayo hit by wave of lithium battery fires

24 hrs ago | 671 Views

Man drowns in fishpond while rescuing duck

08 Aug 2025 at 17:36hrs | 299 Views

Man in court for violently demanding back lobola

08 Aug 2025 at 17:34hrs | 282 Views

Mutare hotels fully booked ahead of Hlanganani expo

08 Aug 2025 at 17:34hrs | 128 Views

Controversial Zanu-PF activist eyes council seat

08 Aug 2025 at 17:31hrs | 91 Views

Operation Dudula members arrested

08 Aug 2025 at 17:20hrs | 322 Views

Fastjet launches inaugural Bulawayo-Victoria Falls flight

08 Aug 2025 at 17:10hrs | 94 Views

Gates launches plan to reduce population growth in Africa

08 Aug 2025 at 16:10hrs | 365 Views

ZimParks appoints Professor Patience Gandiwa

08 Aug 2025 at 16:04hrs | 221 Views

Justice Katiyo withdraws 'made-up' ruling

08 Aug 2025 at 15:07hrs | 275 Views

Bulawayo battles seasonal health challenges

08 Aug 2025 at 13:11hrs | 147 Views

Logistics firm in exchange control violation

08 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 165 Views

Blue Train service between Pretoria and Vic Falls relaunched

08 Aug 2025 at 13:08hrs | 382 Views

Chillmaster back in court

08 Aug 2025 at 13:06hrs | 196 Views

Auxillia Mnangagwa's rehab centre overwhelmed

08 Aug 2025 at 13:04hrs | 294 Views

'ZiG outperforms regional peers'

08 Aug 2025 at 13:02hrs | 236 Views

Hichilema can have Lungu's corpse, rules SA court

08 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 462 Views

SA court orders repatriation of Edgar Lungu

08 Aug 2025 at 10:57hrs | 488 Views