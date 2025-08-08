Mnangagwa delivers cyclone relief to Mozambique

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio on Saturday to hand over a consignment of humanitarian aid to communities affected by Cyclone Chido, which struck the region in December last year.The devastating storm claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than 600,000 people, leaving a trail of destruction across central Mozambique. Zimbabwe's relief effort, coordinated through its disaster response agency ZimAid, aims to assist in the recovery process for those hardest hit.President Mnangagwa was received by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, to whom he officially handed over the aid. The consignment includes foodstuffs, medical supplies, and emergency shelter materials.The Zimbabwean leader was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Deputy Chief Secretary George Charamba, and other senior government officials, marking the latest in a series of regional humanitarian interventions by Zimbabwe."This is more than a gesture of solidarity - it is a reaffirmation of our shared history, values, and responsibility to one another in times of crisis," Mnangagwa said in brief remarks following the closed-door meeting with President Chapo.Zimbabwe has a history of responding to regional disasters. In 2023, the country mounted a large-scale humanitarian operation in Malawi following Cyclone Freddy, donating maize, medical kits, and temporary shelter materials to assist displaced families.The southern African nation has also previously extended food aid to Mozambique's Cabo Delgado Province, where communities have been displaced by terrorist violence."Zimbabwe's approach to regional diplomacy includes a strong humanitarian pillar. In this regard, our government continues to respond swiftly and meaningfully to the needs of our neighbours," said Prof Murwira.Beyond the relief delivery, Presidents Mnangagwa and Chapo held a private meeting, believed to have touched on broader cooperation, including disaster preparedness, cross-border infrastructure, and trade.The visit underscores deepening ties between Harare and Maputo, rooted in historical liberation movements and now reinforced by shared economic and humanitarian goals.Cyclone Chido struck Mozambique in late December 2024, bringing torrential rains and severe flooding across Sofala, Manica, and Tete provinces. Many areas remain inaccessible, with humanitarian agencies warning of food insecurity and waterborne disease outbreaks.The aid from Zimbabwe is expected to support relief operations in Manica Province, where Zimbabwean nationals also reside and where Cyclone Chido's impacts were particularly severe.President Mnangagwa's visit is a symbol of regional unity amid worsening climate-related disasters in southern Africa - a reminder that African nations must rely on one another in the face of increasingly unpredictable environmental challenges.