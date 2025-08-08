ZRP cracks down on illegal use of blue lights, sirens

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a stern warning to motorists illegally using blue lights, sirens, and bar lights on their vehicles, with Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba vowing to clamp down on offenders.Speaking on Friday, Mutamba said only vehicles used by the Presidium-which includes the President, Vice President, and designated top officials-are authorised to use blue lights and sirens. He said ambulances are the sole exception, permitted to use sirens and red lights strictly during emergencies."We have seen a number of vehicles illegally fitted with blue lights or sirens without authority from my office. This is the preserve of the Presidium," said Mutamba."The only exceptions are ambulances, which are fitted with sirens and red lights that should be switched on only during emergency cases."Mutamba also raised concerns over the increasing number of vehicles-both public and private-illegally fitted with bar lights, in direct violation of Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015.The police chief said his office has instructed commanders across the country to strategically deploy officers to identify, stop, and penalise such motorists."My office has directed police commanders to strategically deploy police officers to flush out all motorists, whether public or private, driving such vehicles without the requisite authority," he said."Those found wanting shall be arrested and vehicles impounded. Citizens must observe road traffic laws."There has been a rising trend of private motorists, business executives, and even public officials using blue lights and sirens to mimic VIP convoys, intimidate other road users, or bypass traffic queues-behaviour the ZRP now seeks to end.Road safety advocates have welcomed the crackdown, warning that the misuse of emergency equipment not only endangers lives but undermines public trust in actual emergency vehicles and the rule of law.ZRP says the operation is already underway nationwide, and all vehicle owners are urged to remove unauthorised fittings immediately or face prosecution.