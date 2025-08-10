Ndiraya voted coach of the month

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Scottland secured their spot in the next stage of the Chibuku Super Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over GreenFuel in a largely uninspiring match played yesterday at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.Despite featuring several highly rated players, particularly in the Scottland lineup, the match failed to fully satisfy fans who had paid to witness a more thrilling contest.GreenFuel assistant coach Godfrey Tamirepi insisted that the result did not reflect a significant gap in quality between the two sides."We came into the game too slowly and paid the price. That early goal made all the difference. We created chances later but failed to score, and in football, if you don't put the ball in the net, you can't win," Tamirepi said.Scottland started the game strongly, creating several opportunities, but either found GreenFuel goalkeeper Tatenda Chikowero in good form or lacked composure in front of goal.The breakthrough came in the 15th minute when Moses Shidolo calmly slotted home from close range after a slick passing move down the right involving Tymon Machope and Mthokozisi Msebe.Ten minutes before halftime, Scottland nearly doubled their lead from a free-kick awarded after Perfect Chikwende's reckless challenge on Mafious Chiweta. Ronald Pfumbidzai's powerful shot narrowly missed the target.The second half saw increased intensity on both sides, with fans and players desperate to progress beyond the first round.The 65th minute substitutions of Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat for Chiweta and Machope were met with loud cheers from the crowd.Scottland could have sealed the win late on, but former Manica Diamonds winger Michael Tapera missed a golden opportunity, firing wide from just inches out after a precise pass from Billiat in added time.Post-match, Scottland coach Tonderai "Stanza" Ndiraya expressed disappointment over the injury to key player Gareth Madhake, who was stretchered off and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks."We will certainly miss Gareth in upcoming matches; he's a vital member of the squad," Ndiraya said.He also lamented his team's inability to convert more scoring chances, which could have led to a more comfortable victory.The day brought some personal accolades for Scottland, with Ndiraya named Coach of the Month for July, and Tymon Machope awarded Player of the Month."Overall, we played well and created numerous chances but lacked clinical finishing. We could have won by a larger margin," Ndiraya added.Scottland now looks ahead to their next fixture as they continue their pursuit of Chibuku Super Cup glory.