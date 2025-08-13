DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

South African National Defence Force (SANDF) General Rudzani Maphwanya has been officially reprimanded for reported comments he made against Israel and in support of Palestine during a recent visit to Iran.International Relations has issued a rare rebuke, stating that the department and the Presidency only handle South Africa's international relations.The Department of Defence has echoed the criticism in its own statement.Maphwanya is expected to meet with Minister Angie Motshekga upon his return.This comes on the back of the EU threatening Iran with sanctions for not engaging in talks on its nuclear programme and the US cancelling military exercises with the SANDF, which were supposed to take place in the Free State in the last minute.