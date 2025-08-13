Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

Gwanda court complex nears completion

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Chief Justice Luke Malaba has confirmed that the construction of the new Gwanda Court Complex, one of the judiciary's largest infrastructure projects, is in its final stages, with completion expected by the end of 2025.

During a site visit, Malaba said his inspection was to "fulfil a promise" to personally monitor progress on the project, which commenced in 2018.

The multi-storey complex, built into the side of a hill, will feature nine courtrooms, including a resident High Court, and house all judicial departments, from magistrates and prosecutors to prison services and administrative staff.

"This is one of the biggest projects undertaken by the judiciary as part of our infrastructure development policy," Malaba said, adding that the courts demonstrate the judiciary's commitment to public access to justice.

The Gwanda High Court will become the fourth provincial High Court after Masvingo, Mutare, and Chinhoyi, addressing a seven-year absence of a local High Court in Matabeleland South. The facility will also include a public viewing deck, offering panoramic views of Gwanda and serving as a cultural heritage site.

Malaba highlighted that the project forms part of a wider judicial transformation, including the rollout of an Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) to reduce corruption, case backlogs, and delays. "Once a document is filed, it leaves a permanent electronic footprint that cannot be erased," he said.

The Chief Justice noted that all construction deadlines had been met and announced the next inspection is scheduled for December 5, by which time he hopes to see a fully operational facility. "This is not just brick and mortar," he said. "It's a manifestation of change — a new standard for justice delivery in Zimbabwe."

Source - zimlive
More on: #Court, #Gwanda, #Complex

Comments


Must Read

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

1 hr ago | 97 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Geza searching rogue prison officers arrested

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Beverage makers say 35% RBZ rate hampers growth

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Congolese arrested over Zimbabwean ID documents

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mbare residents face eviction

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zifa unveils merit-based selection strategy

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Man arrested for posing as lawyer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Constitutional Court trashes lecturer application

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Road accidents spike over Heroes & Defence Forces holidays

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 125 new schools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Harare's special unit to tackle past corruption

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa urged to open HIV centre in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

13 hrs ago | 621 Views

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

13 hrs ago | 412 Views

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

14 hrs ago | 410 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

16 hrs ago | 809 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

16 hrs ago | 742 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

18 hrs ago | 701 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

18 hrs ago | 177 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

18 hrs ago | 81 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

24 hrs ago | 625 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

24 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

24 hrs ago | 323 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

24 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

24 hrs ago | 383 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

13 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 411 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

13 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 361 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

13 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 308 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

13 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | 120 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

13 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 150 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

13 Aug 2025 at 11:44hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

13 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 473 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

13 Aug 2025 at 09:14hrs | 612 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

13 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 450 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

13 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 339 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

13 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 192 Views