Gwanda court complex nears completion

News / Africa

by Staff reporter

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has confirmed that the construction of the new Gwanda Court Complex, one of the judiciary's largest infrastructure projects, is in its final stages, with completion expected by the end of 2025.During a site visit, Malaba said his inspection was to "fulfil a promise" to personally monitor progress on the project, which commenced in 2018.The multi-storey complex, built into the side of a hill, will feature nine courtrooms, including a resident High Court, and house all judicial departments, from magistrates and prosecutors to prison services and administrative staff."This is one of the biggest projects undertaken by the judiciary as part of our infrastructure development policy," Malaba said, adding that the courts demonstrate the judiciary's commitment to public access to justice.The Gwanda High Court will become the fourth provincial High Court after Masvingo, Mutare, and Chinhoyi, addressing a seven-year absence of a local High Court in Matabeleland South. The facility will also include a public viewing deck, offering panoramic views of Gwanda and serving as a cultural heritage site.Malaba highlighted that the project forms part of a wider judicial transformation, including the rollout of an Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) to reduce corruption, case backlogs, and delays. "Once a document is filed, it leaves a permanent electronic footprint that cannot be erased," he said.The Chief Justice noted that all construction deadlines had been met and announced the next inspection is scheduled for December 5, by which time he hopes to see a fully operational facility. "This is not just brick and mortar," he said. "It's a manifestation of change — a new standard for justice delivery in Zimbabwe."