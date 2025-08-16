Latest News Editor's Choice


MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

by Frank Talk
2 hrs ago | Views
Member of Parliament Mzwanele Manyi has announced his intention to introduce a Private Member's Bill aimed at overhauling South Africa's land ownership framework to address historical injustices and structural inequalities. The proposed Constitution Twenty-Second Amendment Bill seeks to amend Section 25 of the Constitution to enable the expropriation of land without compensation for public purposes or in the public interest, through legislation of general application.

According to the notice published by Parliament (General Notice 3400 of 2025), the Bill also seeks to extend the restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652, in a bid to correct dispossessions dating back to the Dutch settlement. The legislation would recognise land and natural resources as a collective national heritage held in custodianship by the democratic state and traditional authorities. It further affirms the role of traditional and Khoi-San leadership in the administration and custodianship of land. Upon enactment, the current Section 25 of the Constitution would be repealed to make way for the new framework.

Manyi has called on members of the public, institutions, and other stakeholders to submit written representations on the proposed Bill within 30 days of the notice's publication.

The Bill is expected to reignite debates around land reform in South Africa, a topic that remains deeply sensitive and central to discussions on equity, restitution, and economic transformation. Public engagement and input will be critical as the Bill moves toward formal introduction in Parliament.

Source - byo24news
More on: #Manyi, #MKP, #Land

