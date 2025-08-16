Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Africa

'ANC of Ramaphosaon the verge of collapse'

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
Embattled ANC NEC member Senzo Mchunu has warned that the ANC is on the verge of collapse, saying a serious intervention is needed to save it.

Speaking at Machobeni in Ngwavuma in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday during the tombstone unveiling of late struggle stalwart Nokuhamba Nyawo, Mchunu said the upcoming local government elections next year will be the end all be all in the ANC.

"If we do not win municipalities in the upcoming local government next year, come the national government elections, we will be history," he said.

Mchunu likened the ANC to a person walking on the edge of a cliff. He said the party needs to regroup before it is too late.

"We know that people still love the ANC ... We became big-headed and started taking them for granted and they punished us," he said, adding there is still time to mend their ways. Mchunu said they can still recruit back all their members who had left the movement and joined other mushrooming parties.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa after explosive corruption allegations made by KZN provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. During his speech, he avoided delving into allegations made against him and only said he is waiting for the right time to talk in the commission.

KZN ANC coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu said they are in a robust campaign to bring back numbers in the party. Mabuyakhulu said he is optimistic that the party would bounce back and reclaim its glory.

He said they do not like coalitions and want to lead alone.

"To be in a coalition with the IFP and DA does not mean that they are friends, they are virals," he said.

Mabuyakhulu said the party needs to blame itself for losing power. "We need to work extra hard to regain public trust," Mabuyakhulu said.

ANC leader in the Nokuhamba Nyawo region Verus Ncamphalala said they are going for a clean sweep in their region in the upcoming local government elections next year in honour of Nyawo.

"There is no better way to honour Mam' Nyawo than winning in all municipalities in our region," said Ncamphalala.

The region comprises four local municipalities - Umhlabuyalunga, Jozini, Mtubatuba and Big Five Hlabisa - all these municipalities are led by the IFP.

Nyawo used to hide uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) cadres in her home at Ingwavuma to save them from being arrested by police during apartheid.

The area of Ingwavuma was special during the apartheid years because it is close to Eswatini and was one of the first places that the cadres would reach when coming from Mozambique via Swaziland.

Source - timeslive
More on: #Mchunu, #Collapse, #ANC

Comments


Must Read

Criminals trying to rubbish Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe's silence on Operation Dudula worrisome

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa's term extension amplified in Mashonaland

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Highlanders in free fall

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Fresh fire razes Glen View complex again

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Mawarire's political manoeuvre dressed up as activism

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwe's lawyer-heavy politics not good for development

5 hrs ago | 178 Views

Caf expert impressed by progress at Magaya's stadium

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man jailed for squandering US$2,640 airtime cash

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Thief caught wearing stolen clothes

6 hrs ago | 159 Views

Starlink users in Zimbabwe pay USD$5 regulatory fee

9 hrs ago | 484 Views

Will the Jesuits groom another President for Zimbabwe?

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Chiwenga praises Jesuits

9 hrs ago | 257 Views

Harare water crisis reaches alarming levels

9 hrs ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe's local flights are too expensive

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Toddler dies in hot water accident

9 hrs ago | 191 Views

Dexter Nduna finally graduates

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Couple clash in court over infidelity

9 hrs ago | 211 Views

Airtime vendors sue police for US$120,000

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

Harare wetland in Tafara faces destruction

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

Lies about injured nurse exposed

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

MK Party seeks to extend land restitution cut-off date to April 6, 1652

10 hrs ago | 35 Views

A dangerous fantasy for Zimbabwe called NTA

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mugabe's nephew readmitted into Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe to train 7 000 health workers every year

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZETDC official in court over forged tender documents

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Gimboki serial burglar arrested after 7-month spree

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

CBZ manager fired over missing RTGS3,000

11 hrs ago | 187 Views

Tsholotsho council accounts in shambles

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Headmasters join teachers in salary protest in ZImbabwe

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Fresh land invasions rock Zvimba farm

11 hrs ago | 78 Views

Social Work Council faces backlash over registration exam

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo turns to groundwater to tackle water shortages

11 hrs ago | 73 Views

NHS hit by pension scandal

11 hrs ago | 88 Views

The Gospel According to Honorable Wiwa Sikhala

13 hrs ago | 321 Views

SADC Chair handover to teach Mnangagwa smooth transfer of power

13 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chegutu charges US$72 tombstone fees

16 Aug 2025 at 17:37hrs | 548 Views

Mbare's filth draws Mnangagwa ire

16 Aug 2025 at 16:32hrs | 688 Views

Retired cop criticises Mnangagwa's govt

16 Aug 2025 at 16:25hrs | 1572 Views

Zimbabwe has tragically become a lootocracy

16 Aug 2025 at 16:22hrs | 487 Views

Alois Bunjira injured in fatal accident

16 Aug 2025 at 15:47hrs | 998 Views

Lungu family turns to SA Constitutional Court

16 Aug 2025 at 13:38hrs | 646 Views

BirdLife Zimbabwe sounds alarm on vulture extinction threat

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 185 Views

Mnangagwa commissions high-performance computing centre

16 Aug 2025 at 13:36hrs | 123 Views

Man stabs patron for speaking to his bartender ex-wife

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 339 Views

Teen cleared after nightclub stabbing incident

16 Aug 2025 at 13:34hrs | 218 Views

Zimbabwe's broken railways threaten lithium, tobacco exports

16 Aug 2025 at 13:33hrs | 163 Views

3 killed in mine shaft collapse

16 Aug 2025 at 13:32hrs | 135 Views

Councillors demand action as darkness sparks mugging deaths

16 Aug 2025 at 13:31hrs | 122 Views