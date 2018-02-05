WATCH: Mnangagwa launches A1 farm model

News / Agriculture

by Staff Reporter

The Siyalima farm irrigation, fisheries and fruit trees project has been launched in Guruve today, amid calls for communities to work tirelessly to ensure food security in the country.The project becomes the A1 model that will be replicated across the country's districts in a bid to boost food security.President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his vice presidents, legislators and political heavy weights toured the farm but first planting fruit trees at a nearby school.The A1 model has a water body for a fisheries project as well as for irrigation and a centre pivot, which can irrigate up to 50 hectares, has been installed.President Mnangagwa urged communities to utilise the existing facilities for their own benefit, saying 80 centre pivots have been sourced from Spain and will be distributed across the country."This project will be supported by efforts under the command agriculture programme, which seeks to guarantee availability of food within communities," said Mnangagwa.The irrigation project is set to be a game changer in Guruve district, considering erratic rainfall patterns in the area.It will also boost the community's nutritional value through planting of fruit trees.