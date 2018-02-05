Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

by Agencies
6 hrs ago | Views
Harare - Prolonged dry spells, erratic rainfall, high temperatures and the presence of the voracious fall armyworm have significantly dampened Southern Africa's current agricultural season's cereal production prospects. Early action in the form of consolidating information through assessments and anticipatory measures that reduce the impact of threats are crucial for an effective response.

Fall Armyworm, which first emerged last season, has compounded the situation as it continues to spread within national territories and beyond. The pest is now present across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) except Mauritius and Lesotho. Partial fall armyworm monitoring has pointed to Malawi as the hotspot in the 2017/18 season, and the country has since declared a national disaster.

"FAO concludes that the damage may already have been done. Whether the dry spells continue, or a lot of rainfall is received within a short period, crop production is likely to be negatively affected and consequently, water supplies for humans and livestock," said David Phiri, the FAO Subregional Coordinator for Southern Africa.
 
Poor season signals food and nutrition insecurity, limits income-generating opportunities
A Special Alert issued by the Food Nutrition and Security Working Group Southern Africa (FNSWG) painted a worrying picture of the situation, as many farmers from the region planted late while in some areas of Botswana, southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe did not plant at all. According to the Alert, South Africa - the largest producer of white maize in the region--has reported a 22 percent decline in area planted this season.

The poor rains and the presence of the fall armyworm, Special Alert says, have far reaching consequences on access to adequate food and nutrition during the 2018/19-consumption year. Additionally, this will limit income-generating opportunities resulting in far reaching consequences on food and income security gains made in recent years.

The outlook marks a sharp swing from a largely successful 2016/17 summer cropping season that saw a significant improvement in cereal output across the region. However, the 2016/17 season is sandwiched by poor seasons as 2015/16 was characterized by an El Niño induced drought that left the region with a huge cereal deficit.
 
Southern Africa continues to experience shocks
Intermittent rains preceded the two seasons, which affected crop production and affected pastures. In some cases, a diametrically opposite situation prevailed, as some areas, for example in parts of Mozambique and Malawi where floods washed crops and livestock away.
Southern Africa continues to experience weather shocks, which threaten human, and livestock and these have become more pronounced with changes in climate. Phiri said it was imperative that stakeholders including the UN, SADC, funding partners, non-governmental organizations and the private sector come together to attain a "convergence of thought on the evolving situation."

"There is an urgent need to determine the scale and possible impact of the prolonged dry spell on the season and intervene immediately. It is equally important to draw lessons from previous experiences and implement proven resilience-building interventions such as prepositioning water infrastructure, supplementary feeds and disease surveillance for livestock," added Phiri.

Additional interventions which proved successful in the past seasons include input support for winter crop production on existing irrigation facilities, capacitating farmers for good post-harvest practices to minimize and avoid further losses as well as input support to restore agricultural production in the 2018/19 main cropping season.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies

Comments

Greenhouses and plastic

Khaykhaya arts for entertainment

Gmb lodge

Cars

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

On sale are g tabs for kids with games

Speakers on sale

Gmb lodge


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai's son restrained from assaulting his step-mum at hospital

28 mins ago | 613 Views

Queens Sports Club undergo facelift

59 mins ago | 143 Views

Who poisoned Tsvangirai?

2 hrs ago | 2497 Views

'I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice'

2 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

2 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

2 hrs ago | 3063 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

3 hrs ago | 1338 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

3 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Tenant steals landlord

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

4 hrs ago | 1400 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 928 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 3081 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

5 hrs ago | 989 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

5 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

5 hrs ago | 8362 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

5 hrs ago | 2595 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

5 hrs ago | 5241 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

6 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

8 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

9 hrs ago | 1488 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

9 hrs ago | 2179 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

9 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

9 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

9 hrs ago | 604 Views

Freedom is important

9 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

9 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

9 hrs ago | 3199 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

10 hrs ago | 11071 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

10 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

10 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 2496 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

10 hrs ago | 586 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

10 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

10 hrs ago | 920 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

10 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

10 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

10 hrs ago | 886 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

10 hrs ago | 496 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

10 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

Madinda wants a striker

10 hrs ago | 686 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Pastors threaten Nceku

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

Boy (17) assaults hooker for denying him service

10 hrs ago | 661 Views

CIO informer in hot soup

10 hrs ago | 621 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days