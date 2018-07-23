News / Agriculture
Farmvest.biz launches Zimbabwe's first equipment investment and sharing scheme dubbed 'Uber for tractors'
Farmvest.biz, Zimbabwe's first multi-faceted agricultural investment platform has launched an exciting new investment opportunity. For the first time ever, Zimbabweans both local and in the diaspora have the chance to invest in a part ownership purchase of agricultural equipment which will be rented out to farmers.
The new investment opportunity was brought about by the increasing need for mechanization in the agricultural sector which has been blighted by poor harvests and loss of income as the sector is still largely reliant on manual labour.
The equipment rentals will be managed by HIRRETRACTOR (a Farmvest Subsidiary) which will be responsible for the admin, bookings, storage, and insurance of the equipment. HIRRETRACTOR has already began the registration of tractors and farming equipment owned by 3rd Parties on the platform. All tractors and equipment will be fitted with GPS Trackers to remotely monitor usage and will be available for booking based on Location via SMS or USSD menu.
Investment in the tractor scheme will be over a period of between 18 to 36 months with interest paid every quarter and principal returned at the end of the term depending on the chosen investment model. Investment starts from $1000 per share, and is secured against the equipment.
Currently, penetration of tractors in Zimbabwe stands at a meager 1.3 tractors per sqkm as compared to South Africa where studies show that they have 43 tractors per sqkm and India stands at 116 tractors per sqkm with Brazil coming in at 123 tractors per sqkm. These figures clearly presented an opportunity for investment in agricultural equipment, but with the cost being too high for most private persons, we decided to create a model that will allow individuals to invest in agriculture, without breaking the bank.
For more information about the tractor investment scheme or to register with HIRRETRACTOR please visit www.farmvest.biz or email info@farmvest.biz
Source - Michael Matope