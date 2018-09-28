Latest News Editor's Choice


Farmers hailed for ensuring food security

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago
Farmers in Masvingo Province have been commended for working together with the government to ensure food security through the command agriculture programme.

Officially opening the Masvingo Agricultural Show, Masvingo Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira urged women and youths to also take up command agriculture.

The show remains one of the platforms where farmers meet and share farming knowledge.

Farmers from the province's seven districts were represented at this year's show which had a record 130 exhibitors.

Cde Chadzamira shared his vision for the agriculture sector when he officially opened the show.

"I want to thank our farmers and the private sector on working hand in hand with our government for ensuring that Masvingo attains food security. We must all work together, sharing knowledge and experiences," he said.

The show also attracted over 20 000 people who came through to see products that were being exhibited.

This year saw a sizable number of new entries from the public and private sectors, making their debut appearance at the show, an indication that the show is growing.

Various companies and individuals walked away with prizes for outstanding exhibits.

Source - ZBC

