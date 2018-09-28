Government slashes fishing permits

News / Agriculture

by Govt slashes

The government has slashed fishing licences for co-operatives in Kanyemba while granting special wildlife hunting permits in response to pleas by the local community.In a move set to resuscitate the Kanyemba fishing industry, the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality has slashed fishing licenses for co-operatives from $800 to $15 per year.The government also granted Chief Chapoto a special hunting permit for 1 elephant, 2 buffalos and 2 impala for rain making ceremonies, and a quota for heroes and independence celebrationsThis follows pleas made by the community to loosen regulations on wildlife hunting to match those Mozambique and Zambia as well as a recent directive by Vice President Chiwenga when he visited the area.The Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality, Prisca Mupfumira said the move will ensure the marginalised community benefits from hunting and eco-tourism."Our aim is to have tourism as the biggest pillar of our economy. When I heard about the price of the fishing license, we had to take action," she said.The Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri said all efforts will be made to ensure maximum exploitation of the rich natural resources."As the government, we need to work closely with the council and assist the communal person, hence we need the commercial to play its part. Water is available and the climate is good," he said.191 certificates were issued to people who trained in agriculture and wildlife management.