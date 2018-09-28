Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Agriculture

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank. Source: Dr. Akinwumi Facebook
Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), has called for Canadian business to be more proactive in exploring commercial opportunities in Africa. Adesina delivered this advice to a conference of 80 representatives at the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business. This meeting in Toronto marked an attempt by the AfDB to champion business opportunities that will be presented at the bank's inaugural Africa Investment Forum in Johannesburg in November. Adesina's insistence that Canada should 'seize investment opportunities' in Africa is part of a concerted effort to bring business to the continent.

'A springboard for African economic transformation'

One of the key themes driving Adesina's presidency is a transition from seeking aid to seeking investment from outside of the continent. The AfDB have adopted five key policies in a bid to secure that required investment. The New Deal on Energy for Africa is a drive to provide universal access to energy across the continent. The AfDB are also working to improve the quality of agriculture, industry, trade and technology. To fund these developments, attracting overseas investment is imperative. Adesina's hope is that businesses from across the globe will realise the mutually beneficial outcomes that will arise from investment at this pivotal stage. 

The official website of the Africa Investment Forum asserts the AfDB's intentions to provide a 'springboard for African economic transformation' through what will be a premier investment marketplace. By bridging the gap between governments and the private sector, the aim of the AIF is to facilitate and accelerate private sector investments. While the AIF only runs from November 7 to November 9, the hope is that its positive ramifications will endure beyond the forum. Adesina has been keen to make overtures to economies such as Canada's. By getting businesses to the table at the AIF, the AfDB's aspirations are that investors will quickly realise the economic potential of the continent. 


Agriculture is one of the areas that the AfDB hope to boost across Africa. Source: African Development Bank Group via Facebook

So far, North American and European governments and businesses alike have been slow to respond to Africa's growing financial success. Trade between China and Africa reached $170 billion in 2017, over $100 billion greater than the trade between the US and Africa. The same report references how the United Nations predict that the world's ten fastest-growing cities between 2018 and 2035 will all be African. 2018 is a propitious time for investment opportunities in Africa, and the AIF could have consequences that are substantial both in terms of timeframe and geographical reach. It is Adesina's hope that this reach will extend as far as Canada. 

Taking Canadian trade to new places

Adesina is not the first to champion the exploration of business links between Canada and Africa. In 2017, Nola Kianza, the CEO of the Canadian Council on Africa, toured the country to make overtures to politicians and businesspeople in the hope of generating interest in investment. Canadian businesses have previously been reticent to explore new avenues of investment. This has caused Canadian trade to be heavily skewed towards the US, with deals between the North American neighbours accounting for 80% of Canada's trade. 

This is what prompted Kianza to travel Canada to advocate the benefits of investment in Africa. These benefits extend to all parties, with the trade increasing prosperity in previously underutilised markets. The time difference between Africa and Canada allows for an extension of the business day. If a Canadian business were to open a satellite branch in an African nation, business hours would be prolonged as the two locations could transfer work seamlessly. Canada has supported African business in recent years, contributing over $300 million to the African Development Fund between 2014-2016. Yet now may be the ideal time for a different kind of investment that serves to grow African industries while opening new avenues for Canadian businesses.

Sharing expertise across continents

Some people have expressed concerns over how productive a relationship between Canada and African can be, citing the disparity between the most popular industries in each location. Yet a look at the most popular industries in Canada reveals a large scope for a positive relationship with African business, especially when considering the five key areas that the AfDB are focusing on. The production and exporting of energy are among Canada's strengths, so there is a lot of expertise at the very least that can be shared with the aim of furthering the New Deal on Energy for Africa.

Many of Canada's fastest-growing companies specialise in software development, which aligns with the AfDB's call to expand the development of technology in Africa. This strength in software extends into the market of online casinos, with 888 Casino Canada offering over 100 online slot games and attracting more than 25 million members since its inception in 1997. A strength in this Canadian industry may prove difficult to translate to Africa immediately, but the hope of the AIF is that it establishes links that facilitate the sharing of knowledge and resources in the decades to come.

Canada and many African countries hold similarities in their dependence on mining and the development of natural resources. This similarity should foster productive talks at the AIF if Adesina has proved successful in inspiring Canadian businesses to take action. Even if Canada and African nations are not trading resources between one another, the sharing of expertise when it comes to unearthing and exporting resources can be beneficial for all parties in the years ahead.

Businesses in Canada encounter similar problems to those in Africa. Industries often congregate in relatively small areas, creating logistical issues with transporting products and services. The growth of many African cities is a fillip for the continent, but Adesina is seeking measures that benefit the whole continent. Canada can be influential in this process. With its history of humanitarian involvement in countries such as Zimbabwe, the AfDB will be hoping that the time has come for Canada and Africa to become closely linked once again. Yet, rather than aid being the driving factor, the hope is that Canada can help usher in a time of rapid and substantial industrial development across Africa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Agencies
More on: #AfDB, #Adesina, #Canada

Comments

House decorating

Big ,smart house forsale

House for sale at selbrone park

Residential house forsale

House to buy

House to buy

Mining tools

Property to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

4 hrs ago | 880 Views

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

4 hrs ago | 1654 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

4 hrs ago | 974 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

4 hrs ago | 3991 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

4 hrs ago | 21356 Views

Komichi trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

4 hrs ago | 7107 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 8459 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

5 hrs ago | 4078 Views

Nust student kills self

5 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

5 hrs ago | 695 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

5 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

5 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

5 hrs ago | 339 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

5 hrs ago | 77 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

5 hrs ago | 220 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

5 hrs ago | 207 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

5 hrs ago | 255 Views

Musona's nightmare

5 hrs ago | 814 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

5 hrs ago | 832 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

5 hrs ago | 457 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

5 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

5 hrs ago | 651 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

5 hrs ago | 432 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

5 hrs ago | 887 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

5 hrs ago | 543 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

5 hrs ago | 484 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

5 hrs ago | 499 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

5 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Politburo meets today

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

5 hrs ago | 205 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

5 hrs ago | 206 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

14 hrs ago | 2446 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

16 hrs ago | 1123 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

17 hrs ago | 2947 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

17 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

17 hrs ago | 3682 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days