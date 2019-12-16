Latest News Editor's Choice


Farmers urged to boast their livestock life with stock feeds

by Stephen Jakes
Farmers in the drought prone Matabeleland south have been challenged to boast the life of their livestock by buying stock feeds.

The call was made by the Organisation of Rural Association for Progress (ORAP) Matobo District Field Coordinator Sibongukuhle Siziba.

She said survival of cattle could only be sustained through giving them stock feeds.

