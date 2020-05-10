Tobacco contractor fights Covid-19

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
Tobacco farmers in Mashonaland Central province contracted to Voedsel company, Mvurwi branch are going through serious screening  as the tobacco  season gain momentum.


Bulawayo24.com visited the company where scores of farmers around the province were quiquing to sell the golden leaf.

The company has put in place fumigative sprays , an isolation centre and respiratory masks for it's clients to be quarantined.

Speaking to the publication the company's floor manager Sydney Siriro said they are following all health tips to safeguard their clients from the deadly pandemic.

"We opened our floors on May 30 and we have managed to put in place all the required equipment to combat Covid-19 as required by the ministry of health and Tobacco International Marketing Board (TIMB).

"We are happy that so far we have not recorded any case in our province hence it is key to maintain that standard by having the required equipments to combat the deadly disease."

The farmers expressed gratitude to the company's state of preparedness.

"When we heard of the country's total lockdown because of the disease we knew it is deadly hence we were in panic mode with the thorogher screening we are optimistic that we will over come the disease," Edson Moyo from Guruve said.

"I came from Shamva with my tobacco here but was just fearing for my health with this Covid l was pleased when l received a new face mask,sanitizer and ordered to maintain social distancing when selling my tobacco but so doing we will surely overcome Covid-19," Murambiwa Charlse said.

Meanwhile, farmers are flocking at Voedsel as they have lured their farmers with good prices depending on quality of their tobacco.

Tobacco is al fundamental in the economic matric of the country,standing out as one of the top foreign currency generators ,cashing in an average US$1 billion annually.
