Traditional grains key in maximizing production, farmers told

by Staff Reporter

GROWING traditional grains in the arid and semi-arid parts of the country has been cited as crucial in mitigating against the effects of climate change which continues to threaten food security.Traditional grains came under the spotlight at the Masvingo Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Best Farmer Awards ceremony held this Friday at the Masvingo GMB depot.Farmers based in the Lowveld said growing traditional grains in dry parts of the country is key to countering food insecurity.Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira says the province is poised to contribute towards the US$8 billion Agriculture Economy by 2025."It is important for farmers to sell their produce to the GMB after harvesting as this greatly assists in feeding the whole country and helps the government assist vulnerable groups with food all year round," he said."It is easier for our government to get grain from our local silos than it is to import from other countries and it greatly saves on foreign currency."GMB spokesperson Ms Muriel Zemura revealed that the Best Farmer Awards is an initiative meant to promote the production of food crops and deliveries to the national granary."As the national granary, we are trying to encourage our communal and A1 farmers to go into production so that as a nation we are not found wanting in terms of food security. What is of interest and exciting today is that all the farmers have grown red sorghum," she said.The winners walked away with prizes comprising of maize seed, ploughs and scotch carts.