Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

News / Agriculture

by ZBC News

COMMUNAL farmers in Gwanda say the summer season has come with a change of fortune in the food situation at a time when most families were facing challenges due to the Covid 19-induced lockdown.The Covid-19 pandemic has presented an array of socio-economic challenges to the general citizenry especially the rural folk.However, the new season has seen the sprouting of traditional vegetables and Mopani worms while most cows are lactating, thus providing relief for families in areas such as Magedleni of Gwanda."This lockdown is far much better because it came at a time when we are experiencing rains, which means we have a number of crops in our fields such as traditional vegetables Some of us even harvested Mopani worms at end of December, so it is a lot better than in March," said a farmerMeanwhile, Matabeleland South Social Welfare Provincial Officer, Mr Chriswell Nyakudaya said more than 60 households are benefitting from the drought relief programme which runs until the end of March."It is good that people are getting something from their fields but we will not stop distributing food because as you know Jan – March is the peak hunger period. The government will then decide after a crop and livestock assessment around April if we will continue with relief aid," said Mr Nyakudya.Government has also registered 3 684 vulnerable households in urban centres who will will get 800 Zimbabwe dollars each, while 48 275 people in the informal sector are also expected receive a Covid-19 allowance.