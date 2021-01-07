Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Rains improve availability of food in the Covid-19 era

by ZBC News
55 secs ago | Views
COMMUNAL farmers in Gwanda say the summer season has come with a change of fortune in the food situation at a time when most families were facing challenges due to the Covid 19-induced lockdown.

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented an array of socio-economic challenges to the general citizenry especially the rural folk.

However, the new season has seen the sprouting of traditional vegetables and Mopani worms while most cows are lactating, thus providing relief for families in areas such as Magedleni of Gwanda.

"This lockdown is far much better because it came at a time when we are experiencing rains, which means we have a number of crops in our fields such as traditional vegetables Some of us even harvested Mopani worms at end of December, so it is a lot better than in March," said a farmer

Meanwhile, Matabeleland South Social Welfare Provincial Officer, Mr Chriswell Nyakudaya said more than 60 households are benefitting from the drought relief programme which runs until the end of March.

"It is good that people are getting something from their fields but we will not stop distributing food because as you know Jan – March is the peak hunger period. The government will then decide after a crop and livestock assessment around April if we will continue with relief aid," said Mr Nyakudya.

Government has also registered 3 684 vulnerable households in urban centres who will will get 800 Zimbabwe dollars each, while 48 275 people in the informal sector are also expected receive a Covid-19 allowance.

Source - ZBC News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The best sports in the World

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Cars used as a measure of wealth

4 mins ago | 2 Views

'GBV awareness campaigns during lockdown period crucial'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

How to buy a New Car - Guide

19 mins ago | 10 Views

All hope is not lost

40 mins ago | 98 Views

SA army helicopters start Beitbridge border patrols, 108 arrested

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Hydro-politics depriving Bulawayo and Matebeleland of water

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Why Zimbabwe needs judiciary reforms to be open for business

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Time to make Matabeleland Zambezi water project a reality

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's agriculture seen recovering despite challenges

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

4 escape death as plane crash lands in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 926 Views

'South Africa is going to get a third wave of coronavirus, even a fourth'

2 hrs ago | 884 Views

Chin'ono denied bail

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe's corona deaths, infections keep soaring

3 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa's advisor on the arrest of Mahere, Chin'ono and Sikhala

4 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Will Potraz or govt check compliance of WhatsApp Ts&Cs with AIPPA?

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Western diplomats in Zimbabwe question Sikhala, Mahere, Chin'ono arrests

5 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Fish nets land two in trouble

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

UK to curb food insecurities for Zimbabwe urban

5 hrs ago | 470 Views

Chamisa remains ready to meet Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Police increase heat on Covid-19 sinners

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

US$5.4m food aid for urban dwellers

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Kwekwe artiste cements African roots

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Sikhala weeps in court, threatens a prison officer

6 hrs ago | 3130 Views

'Chin'ono faces 20-year jail term'

6 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Chitungwiza council, residents clash over demolitions

6 hrs ago | 391 Views

Critical staff shortage hits Gweru

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Cops arrested for mounting an illegal roadblock

6 hrs ago | 1540 Views

BCC workers down tools

6 hrs ago | 805 Views

COVID-19 stalls Zapu congress preps

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

NRZ suspends commuter trains

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Harare City official convicted for bashing wife

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Bosso aspiring chair outlines plans

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Breakthrough' for Tino

6 hrs ago | 626 Views

Bulawayo residents demand transparency in awarding tenders

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

UK advances US$5,4m food assistance

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Robber breaks into bedroom, forces couple to be intimate, records video

6 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Zimbabwe COVID-19 vaccine policy on cards

6 hrs ago | 275 Views

COVID-19-free certificates fraudsters jailed

6 hrs ago | 219 Views

'High value denominations will not affect inflation'

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

10 000 arrested for mask violations in one week

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

More floods predicted

6 hrs ago | 516 Views

Harare cemetery turned into dumpsite

6 hrs ago | 128 Views

Faults overwhelm Zesa's capacity

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

Police call off search for bodies

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Impact of new media on Zimbabwean politics

6 hrs ago | 87 Views

Loga sweats over Khama, Musona injuries

6 hrs ago | 151 Views

US$2,7m heist: 8 more suspects appear in court

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Covid-19 screening at roadblocks

6 hrs ago | 309 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days