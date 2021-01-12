Latest News Editor's Choice


Mvurwi farmer hails Command Agriculture Scheme

by Simbarashe Sithole
COMMAND Agriculture scheme has changed the life of Mvurwi farmer Prince Chipenda (42) who planted 100 hectares of maize in Mvurwi ward 26.


Chipenda said he received command inputs in time and is optimistic of a bumper harvest.

"I am looking forward to a bumper harvest this season because l received my inputs under command in time hence l planted 100 hectares of maize," Chipenda said.

Having started farming in 2005 Chipenda said this season is the best for him due to high levels of rains.

"Since 2005 l have been  into maize production producing 10 to 20 hectares of maize but due to good rains this season l increased my yield."

Agritax crops and livestock extension officer for ward 26 Vincent Sarayi said his farmer is improving.

"I am very pleased with the performance of my farmer he implemented all required requisites and surely he is going to have a bumper harvest.

Meanwhile, the farmer has urged other young farmers to join command agriculture and shun selling of inputs.

"Young farmers should join command agriculture and shun this habit of selling inputs we need to feed the country hence we should work hard to improve food security," he said.

Source - Byo24news

