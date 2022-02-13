Youthful Chinotimba boast of 45ha soya beans

News / Agriculture

by Simbarashe Sithole

YOUTHFUL ZANU PF Mazowe ward 34 councillor Edwin Chinotimba has taken agriculture to another level after planting 45 hactares of soya beans on his own.

The son of Buhera South legisĺator Joseph Chinotimba is taking farming as a business and contributing much to the growth of the country's agriculture.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com at his farm Chinotimba said he successfully planted his field with two workers and he encouraged youths to work hard in building the country's economy."I planted this soya bean with only two workers therefore it is not about numbers but it is all about utilizing the available resources," Chinotimba explained."The youth of today should learn to work and do not be like cry babies all the time,those who have a passion for farming the government is allocating land they should simply apply to their districts and get land but if you are fortunate to be allocated land please utilize it and ensure that our economy grows."Chinotimba urged farmers to be always on the ground and desist from phone management while working closely with agritax extension officers.Mazowe ward 34 agritax officer Bezel Mukunga praised Chinotimba for his hard work."Our councillor is a hard worker he has managed to plant 45 hacters on his own , we call this a free crop since he was not assisted with inputs, although we expected 75 hacters but 30 hacters was affected by eratic rains," Mukunga said."Farners should emulate Chinotimba because farming is a business hence it should be taken serious, l also urge farmers to use high breed seeds like this one used by Chinotimba called the spike breed."Mukunga however, lamented that most youths are neglecting farming and choosing illegal mining in search of quick money."Here in Mazowe a lot of youths have neglected farming at the expense of mining in search of quick money," he said."Illegal mining is affecting our agriculture practises here in Mazowe in different ways, the expected yields have decreased,they are leaving trenches which are dangerous to both livestock and people and also that is a big threat to food security of the country."Meanwhile,Mashonaland Central province is the bread basket of the country and many farmers in the province are serious about farming.