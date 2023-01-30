Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Spilling Umguza dam reignites hope for good harvest

by Staff Reporter
18 hrs ago | Views
THE spilling of Lower Umguza Dam in Matabeleland North province has brought smiles among farmers and rekindled their hope of recording a bumper harvest.

Lower Umguza Dam is a major source of potable water for farmers in Umguza District.

The dam is among the eight dams in the country that are spilling following the rains the country has been receiving in the past two weeks.

Other dams which are now full and spilling include Lake Chivero in Harare, Mwenje in Mazowe, Masembura and Arcadia in Bindura, in Mashonaland Central, Biri in Chinhoyi in Mashonaland West province, Rufaro and Wenimbi in Marondera, Mashonaland East and Rusape, Tokwane and Nyajena in Masvingo and Tuli-Makwe in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) said the number of dams filling up and spilling is also rising.

Zinwa said despite the rains, dams such as Umzingwane and Upper Ncema near Esigodini in Matabeleland South province remained critically low at 4,2 percent and 2,7 percent respectively.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday visited Lower Umguza Dam, about 20km out of Bulawayo, and observed the dam spilling, with a section of the dam wall letting out water.

The water tumbling down into the gorge and a river feed Umguza Irrigation Scheme plots where farmers are into various projects such as fresh farm produce and grain.

Farmers who spoke to a Chronicle news crew could not hide their excitement as they toiled in their fields in anticipation of a good harvest. The maize crops are at different stages of maturity.

The area was also teeming with hordes of people buying fresh produce such as beetroot, carrots and onions.

Mr Dumisani Ncube who utilises 7,6 hectares of land said he is now guaranteed of a consistent water supply following the spilling of Lower Umguza Dam

 "I have 7,6 hectares, but I only utilised three hectares because of water shortages. I planted maize and we have been getting good rains since the onset of the rainy season and I am already selling green mealies," he said.

"So the spilling of the dam means that we are guaranteed enough water all year round, although there is a good rainy season."

Mr Ncube said while he intends to utilise all the available arable land at his plot, lack of funding is a stumbling block.

"I have challenges when it comes to securing funding from banks because of the collateral that they want when applying for a loan. With enough funding, I am capable of putting all the 7,6 hectares under crops and do wonders," he said.

 "If I get financial support, I will utilise the remaining 4,6 hectares by putting it under beans for the export market. I'm actually looking for US$7 000 to boost my farming project, which has a potential to give me US$48 000 in returns."

Another farmer, Mr Patrick Chunda, who leases a three-hectare plot that is under maize and butternuts said the spilling of the dam is major a boost for his land as he prepares to plant wheat.

"For us, the spilling of the dam is music to our ears because it means we will have enough supply of water all year round. I look forward to a good harvest and during the winter cropping season, we are will be safe," he said.

Mr Chunda urged the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to speed up paying outstanding money for last year's grain deliveries.

"In the previous season, I planted wheat and I delivered some bags to the Grain Marketing Board depot. However, we are having challenges with payment," he said.

Zinwa has also advised farmers and other raw water users intending to draw water from its dams in the coming irrigation season to start working on renewing or getting their water abstraction agreements in readiness for the season.

These water abstraction agreements allow Zinwa to allocate the available water efficiently among competing users.

Zimbabwe National Farmers' Union (ZNFU) president Mrs Monica Chinamasa said it is a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations.

"The rising of dam levels signal a bumper winter harvest this year and it is a good sign for winter farmers to start preparations. This is very crucial for the winter crop such as wheat but I urge the Environmental and Management Agency (EMA) to act on the stream bank cultivation which is causing a lot of siltation in dams," she said.

"A lot of education and awareness campaigns should be put in place because not all farmers are aware of these issues. Water bodies should be protected so that we benefit from them."

Source - Chronicle

Must Read

Chamisa promises to turn Zimbabwe around in no time

20 mins ago | 19 Views

Apostle nabbed for duping pastor

32 mins ago | 26 Views

Donel's song featured in new movie 'FEAR'

39 mins ago | 17 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa's government

1 hr ago | 98 Views

WATCH: Govt declares quarantine... sends chemicals to contain disease

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

No to lip service, says Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Marvelous Nakamba lands at Luton Town

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe winning HIV/AIDS fight

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Bush sex lands man in jail

9 hrs ago | 1658 Views

'Sikhala was advocating for violence,' says last State witness

16 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Wedza man masquarades as woman rapes minor

16 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Reflecting on the export ban for raw lithium

16 hrs ago | 687 Views

We can't disclose Mnangagwa proposals, says ZEC

17 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Bulilima villagers build 6 clinics

17 hrs ago | 776 Views

President Lukashenko, be warned, Zimbabwe will never be a colony again!

17 hrs ago | 1194 Views

CCC hell bent on participating in 2023 regardless rigging and damned consequences

18 hrs ago | 356 Views

Zimbabwe's Dambanevana officiates at ICC Women's World Cup

30 Jan 2023 at 20:49hrs | 206 Views

It's tragic how 'Pan-Africanism' has become a refuge for those who ruined fellow Zimbabweans' lives!

30 Jan 2023 at 20:42hrs | 500 Views

Headmaster swindles exam fees

30 Jan 2023 at 20:39hrs | 1413 Views

South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations

30 Jan 2023 at 13:45hrs | 926 Views

Man commits suicide after severely bashing wife

30 Jan 2023 at 13:04hrs | 2467 Views

Mliswa attacks violent ZANU PF youth league

30 Jan 2023 at 12:02hrs | 2399 Views

Chamisa's CCC worried over Job Sikhala's continued detention

30 Jan 2023 at 08:05hrs | 1524 Views

Shadowy group sends shivers down voters' spines

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 2353 Views

Miner in bid to appease Zanu-PF

30 Jan 2023 at 07:53hrs | 1212 Views

Malema threatens to shutdown South Africa

30 Jan 2023 at 07:39hrs | 3043 Views

What Zondo's Commission did not want South Africa to know

30 Jan 2023 at 07:37hrs | 2546 Views

Kazembe, police boss escape jail term

30 Jan 2023 at 07:28hrs | 981 Views

President Lukashenko heads for Zimbabwe

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 758 Views

Missing ECD teacher found dead

30 Jan 2023 at 07:27hrs | 1239 Views

Mnangagwa tightens the noose

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 763 Views

Mnangagwa allies turn heat

30 Jan 2023 at 07:17hrs | 769 Views

July Moyo's empire crumbles

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 2428 Views

Zanu-PF forces teachers, nurses to buy party cards

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 561 Views

PWDs4ED launched

30 Jan 2023 at 07:16hrs | 520 Views

Zimbabweans danced when Mugabe fell, now life is worse than ever

30 Jan 2023 at 07:15hrs | 1490 Views

Can Chamisa turn the yellow movement into votes?

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1136 Views

China-Zimbabwe trade surges nearly 30 percent to US$2.4 billion

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 346 Views

Mnangagwa compensates 258 ZIPRA cadres fired from ZNA during Gukurahundi

30 Jan 2023 at 07:14hrs | 1682 Views

48 4ED affiliates meet Zanu-PF leadership in Bulawayo

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 146 Views

Chigumba guns for 'rogue' Zec commissioners

30 Jan 2023 at 07:13hrs | 883 Views

Attempt to corner top judge hits brick wall

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 488 Views

Power outages vex Potraz

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 85 Views

Knives out for provincial magistrate

30 Jan 2023 at 07:12hrs | 304 Views

Mliswa refuses to hand over phone evidence

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 613 Views

Chamisa's party lobby international organisations to intervene

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 427 Views

Zesa workers in bribes storm

30 Jan 2023 at 07:11hrs | 554 Views

Couple 'plot' 16-year-old girl's rape

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 443 Views

Zimbabwe aims for top spot in carbon steel production

30 Jan 2023 at 07:10hrs | 141 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days