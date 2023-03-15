Canada hails Zimbabwean farmers

News / Agriculture

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Ambassador of Canada to Zimbabwe Christina Buchan appreciated the Zimbabwean farmers for implementing pest management solutions which have concrete and measurable impacts on their livelihoods.Speaking during the Alien lnvasive Fruit Flies in Southern Africa meeting which was held yesterday in Harare she said," Canada is pleased to support this project for its data-driven and innovation focus particularly for women in Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia, and Mozambique.The project has been able to demonstrate that there are sustainable pest management solutions that are effective ecologically friendly and scalable, more than 1200 farmers in Zimbabwe are now using pest management solutions ".She added that "Mangoes are an important livelihood and particularly for women and youth, the effects of the invasive fruit flies on mango crops here have been devastating in recent years".The project is jointly funded by the lnternational Development Research Centre (lDRC) and the Australian Centre for lnternational Agricultural Research (ACIAR).