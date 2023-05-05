Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Safeguard introduces hi-tech CCTV farm monitoring system

by Agencies
3 hrs ago | Views
Safeguard Security has introduced a hi-tech solar powered closed-circuit television (CCTV) security system that is ideal for monitoring what is happening on the farm 24 hours a day from anywhere where there is an available internet connection.

Four solar powered cameras installed at a farm in Bulawayo enable the farmer to view his whole farm, which has reduced the thefts he had been experiencing to virtually none.

The system incorporates pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras that can swivel left to right, tilt up and down and zoom in and out, setting off an alarm if set parameters are breached.

Safeguard Security customer services manager Lol Ribeiro explained that PTZ cameras have revolutionised CCTV security systems, especially those required to oversee large open spaces.

"PTZ cameras are ideal for monitoring wide open areas requiring a 180 or 360 degree view. Our systems  are ideal for farms and can be customised to meet any farmer's requirements.

"Access to live video footage and control of the cameras is available round the clock from anywhere provided an internet connection is available," he added.

Mr Ribeiro went on to explain that video surveillance systems are being widely used on commercial and residential properties to provide the best possible site security for all operations, employees, guests and assets. It is now available to protect farms as well.

"The number of surveillance systems available out there are ever increasing and it is important to get the most appropriate solution that offers the functions and versatility that work best for your daily operations.

"Our systems utilise infrared technology, providing video footage even at night. They can be configured to automatically follow motion-triggered activity or adhere to a pre-set schedule that activates the cameras to record certain areas at certain times. Once any activity is detected, an alert is sent immediately to security personnel and the property owner.

"The cameras can be configured to ignore animal activity so that an alarm is only triggered by human movement. Other forms of movement can also be excluded.

"One of our new farm installations in Bulawayo has resulted in the virtual elimination of the frequent thefts the farm had been experiencing," he said.

He went on to say Safeguard's farm CCTV systems can operate  fully on solar power solutions so there is no need to worry about electricity power cuts or load shedding.

"The smart technology that comes with the PTZ cameras' live video surveillance makes security easier and more efficient. The alarm triggered by movement allows one to see what is happening and react accordingly.

"Security personnel can instantly take appropriate measures to apprehend and detain suspected intruders and secure the premises," he said.


Source - Agencies

Comments


Must Read

'Never go to bed with Zanu PF. It's dangerous!' warned Chamisa. After 5 long GNU years of nothing, he knows!

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Cattle rustler gets 9 years behind bars

3 hrs ago | 289 Views

Drug dealer jailed

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Cimas gives underprivileged children ZITF treat

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

Latest on Murowa School saga as Provincial Minister flexes his political muscles

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

A cry for help – Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education

7 hrs ago | 674 Views

WATCH: Chivayo's brand new 2023 Rolls Royce Cullinan delivered in Harare

10 hrs ago | 2549 Views

'Gwayi-Shangani Dam to hold water by June'

10 hrs ago | 1162 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC 'unholy union' rapped

10 hrs ago | 1155 Views

BCC transfers 2 000 houses to sitting tenants

10 hrs ago | 817 Views

Why Mnangagwa missed photoshoot with King Charles III

10 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Mwonzora bid to stop 2023 polls flops

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe discovers oil, gas and helium

10 hrs ago | 967 Views

Chamisa ally attacks 'educated, but incompetent ministers'

10 hrs ago | 587 Views

Kariba snubs YES4ED launch

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

MPs raise dust over students maternity leave

10 hrs ago | 318 Views

CCC raises alarm over spike in cholera cases

10 hrs ago | 109 Views

Loosen Zimbabwe sanctions for renewable energy future

10 hrs ago | 177 Views

2 arrested over smuggled drugs

10 hrs ago | 225 Views

Outcry over school fees hike

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

Zimbabwe teachers embark on 2-day working week

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Mapeza says FC Platinum will rediscover form

10 hrs ago | 127 Views

Killings force Zimbabwe promoter to suspend Mzansi shows

10 hrs ago | 393 Views

Schools 'sewing' uniform scandal

10 hrs ago | 279 Views

War veterans ready to lead Zanu-PF to victory

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chief Dakamela appeals for a high school

10 hrs ago | 111 Views

Tsholotsho woman seeks assistance to fulfil dream

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

Kwamu Kwamu: An album of apologies, disclaimers

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Vapostori4ED lines up national convention

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zesa dedicates 120MW for winter wheat farming

10 hrs ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'Vote in defence of independence'

10 hrs ago | 75 Views

Self-styled prophet jailed for rape

10 hrs ago | 210 Views

Ministry engages industry over price hikes

10 hrs ago | 112 Views

Chiefs conduct last batch training for Gukurahundi hearings

10 hrs ago | 62 Views

Pain Eeze thieves nabbed at roadblock

17 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chamisa desires to meet Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 1087 Views

Zimbabwe's political culture is schizophrenic and historically underpinned by violence

20 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Zanu-PF was also called a puppet of the West'

20 hrs ago | 598 Views

Zimbabwe's security establishment bigwig dies

20 hrs ago | 2758 Views

ZImbabwe teachers resigning en masse

20 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Tsitsi Dangarembga acquitted

21 hrs ago | 286 Views

ConCourt tosses Mwonzora challenge against delimitation report

21 hrs ago | 314 Views

Chamisa takes dig at Mwonzora

21 hrs ago | 800 Views

CIO takes over running of Zimbabwe elections from the military

21 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Mnangagwa engaged junior British officials

21 hrs ago | 214 Views

EU dispatches exploratory mission ahead of Zimbabwe polls

21 hrs ago | 211 Views

'2023 elections likely to be unfair'

21 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chief in Zanu-PF primary election backlash

21 hrs ago | 237 Views

UK flags Zimbabwe over soaring corruption

21 hrs ago | 197 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days