Women in agriculture capacitated

by Simbarashe Sithole in Marondera

Over 200 women in agriculture were invited to meet with various stakeholders in Mashonaland East province for a capacity building in Agribusiness in Marondera today.The workshop unpacked opportunities for funding in agribusiness. Many financial institutions that provide funding to SMEs wee present at the workshop. These include NedBank, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Corporation, NMB Bak, Ecobank, Agriculture Finance Corporation (AFC), POSB, ZB Bank, and Women's Bank.Nomuhle Bangani, the Progamme Coordinator for Zimbabwe Women in Agribusiness said the institution supports policies crafted by policymakers and regulators and links farmers and stakeholders to get together in conferences like this one where they meet and connect."The reason is to give opportunities to women in agribusiness to understand the policies and what is expected of them in order for them to improve their businesses from small-scale to medium-scale."We are also encouraging the farmers and SMEs to register their businesses and grow from small-scale to large-scale. Once they are captured in the database, it's easier for them to access funds and opportunities in agriculture and other entities," Ms. Bangani saidAs the global world embraces the empowerment of women through the theme 'Global Innovation', Zimbabwe Women in Agribusiness in collaboration with the Ministry Of Women Affairs, Community DEVELOPMENT, and Small and Medium Enterprise and Zimbabwe National Chamber of Small to Medium Enterprise successfully conducted the workshop under the theme: INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN IN AGRICULTURE AND BUSINESSESSpeaking on the event Provincial Development officer from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development for Mashonaland East Province said the sector is lacking access to information."These sectors face a lack of access to information in terms of what product to focus on, what quantities to grow or produce, and where the markets are. With this lack of information, one can start a business but the enterprise usually collapses because of lack of access to markets, poor product quality, and lack of access to finance," Mr. Nyamadzawo