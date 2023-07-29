Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Tobacco farmers urged to implement good agricultural practices (GAP)

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Senior Agronomist Lazarus Gatawa has urged Tobacco farmers, in special reference to small scale growers who rely on rain fed  to use good agricultural practices in order to enhance their productivity.

In the background of the record breaking tobacco volume produced in Zimbabwe during the 2023 marketing season where over 290 million kg were produced, more farmers will be attracted to venture into tobacco production. This will strengthen the need for farmers to produce high leaf quality in order to unlock more value and fetch good average prices of above $3 per kg. Going into the 2023-2024 farming season, there are prospects for a high supply of tobacco in the market thereby raising the demand for high quality leaf than just quantity.

This now entails farmers to elevate their efforts and do all tobacco production cycle activities to the required minimum standards. Farmers should rotate their tobacco with other crops like maize and ground nuts. Inline with the Plant pests and diseases Act ( Chapter 19:08), tobacco stalks are supposed to be uprooted and destroyed by 15th of May to avoid the spread of pests and diseases like anthracnose and Angular leaf spot. Land and seedbed preparation need to be achieved to the best practice and timing.

It is recommended that farmers complete sowing by mid August for the dry land tobacco. Early sowing will ensure that seedlings have ample time for the standard 2 week hardening period before the onset of the unpredictable climate change driven rainfall. It is better to have over-hardened seedlings than to have less hardened seedlings.

Well selected healthy and robust seedlings for transplanting are a prerequisite for a good crop stand. Farmers must only use certified seed and recommended agro-chemicals for better yield and quality.
It is advisable to plan to grow a hectarage that you have full inputs on and to use the correct plant population. The hectares that a farmer can grow should be positively related to the barn capacity and efficiency.

According to the Statutory instrument 116 of 2012 and the Forestry Act (Chapter 19:05), tobacco farmers are obliged to plant at least 0.35 hectares of Eucalyptus woodlot for every hectare of tobacco planted every year to create a wood curing energy alternative. This will also reduce pressure on indigenous trees like Brachystegia boehmii (Itshabela/Mupfuti), Julbernadia globiflora (Umshonkwe/Munhondo) and this ensures a sustainable tobacco production in Zimbabwe.

Farmers are encouraged to seek for advice from their local agricultural extension officers and Leaftechs who work for tobacco contractors based in the tobacco growing areas.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

D.i grow foliar fertilizer


Must Read

Bosso 'undefeatable'

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa, Mphoko bury the hatchet?

1 hr ago | 477 Views

Africans must stop eating Sadza; Here is why

2 hrs ago | 400 Views

Storytelling as Activism: Inspiring change through personal experiences in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

ZANU PF is way beyond redemption!

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

ZRP Warns Perpetrators Of Political Violence

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Man bashes ex-wife over rent

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Heavily armed anti-riot police patrol streets after CCC poll ruling

10 hrs ago | 1246 Views

CCC 12 case likely to be rgued on Wednesday or Thursday at Supreme Court

10 hrs ago | 973 Views

Zimbabwe signs nuclear energy cooperation agreements with Russia

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Fresh court battle to rescue Kasukuwere bid

11 hrs ago | 1741 Views

New ZAOGA leader pokes Manyeruke family

11 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Massive blow for Gems World Cup hopes

11 hrs ago | 259 Views

Ex-colonial masters says Zimbabwe has duty to hold credible polls

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF invades schools in hunt for votes

11 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man calls wife prostitute

11 hrs ago | 502 Views

Man accuses wife of bewitching him

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mother takes 'alcoholic' son to court

11 hrs ago | 134 Views

Man disowns daughter over rape claims

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Malema says Zimbabweans must fight for their country

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Foreigners fuel Zimbabwe's wildlife illicit financial flows

11 hrs ago | 129 Views

Harmful practices rob girls of their rights

11 hrs ago | 69 Views

Mangwana tells Malema to go to hell

11 hrs ago | 1232 Views

'Mnangagwa wants to throw Zimbabwe into anarchy,' says angry Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 214 Views

Malema organising 500 free buses for Zimbabweans to go home and vote

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Former UJ lecturer Lyness Matizirofa faces off against top attorneys at LPC

11 hrs ago | 177 Views

How Oskido 'discovered' Berita at taxi rank

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso in tricky Ngezi test

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Government okays disposal of mayoral vehicles

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Chamisa blamed for disqualification of candidates

11 hrs ago | 326 Views

Mnangagwa want courts to do their work

11 hrs ago | 87 Views

Printing of Zimbabwe presidential ballot papers begins

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Everton Mlalazi keeps foot on pedal

11 hrs ago | 26 Views

Why Zimbabweans will vote for Zanu-PF, according to Dr Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

We're ready for elections

11 hrs ago | 41 Views

Father kills daughter for bringing boyfriend at his house

22 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mnangagwa taunts uneducated opponents

24 hrs ago | 1627 Views

Sheasham stun FC Platinum

24 hrs ago | 393 Views

Malema urges BRICS leaders to boycott upcoming summit in solidarity with Putin

24 hrs ago | 689 Views

Zapu candidates vow to transform Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 19:14hrs | 587 Views

Ostallos Siziva was with Chamisa in Harare as Bulawayo Nomination Court closed at 4PM on 21 June

29 Jul 2023 at 18:56hrs | 2066 Views

CCC's activist house burnt down

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 1514 Views

Chamisa promises to scrap CALA, school, exam fees

29 Jul 2023 at 15:05hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema

29 Jul 2023 at 13:57hrs | 2192 Views

Zimbabwean man who used false documents for job as child psychologist is jailed in Ireland

29 Jul 2023 at 13:07hrs | 1143 Views

Chamisa's CCC has already lost 25 seats in Bulawayo

29 Jul 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1388 Views

Mnangagwa to abandon RBZ's forex auction system?

29 Jul 2023 at 12:46hrs | 900 Views

6 people killed in kombi accident

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 673 Views

Child's coffin exhumed from grave, corpse unaccounted for

29 Jul 2023 at 12:45hrs | 507 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days