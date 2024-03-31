Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Early deep ploughing now a prerequisite for better yields, tobacco farmers urged

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
Mashonaland Central province senior agronomist Lazarus Gatawa has urged tobacco farmers  to do early deep ploughing on the land and seedbed sites they intend to plant tobacco in the 2024-25 agricultural season before their fields dry out in order to conserve moisture and make early planting possible.


Gatawa encourages small farmers to deep plough using  ox or tractor drawn plough as part of land preparation.

"Land prepation is now  very crucial like never before as a key mitigatory measure against the climate change induced dry weather impacts, deep ploughing using ox or tractor drawn plough done to a minimum of 30cm deep is recommended in order to conserve capillary moisture, Gatawa said.

 "This will enable farmers to plant as early as 1 October for those without irrigation facilities as it will be possible to use 5 litres of water per station during planting and achieve a high success in survival rates that give a uniform crop. The seedbeds will also have to be sown in early July for non-irrigation, he added.

The key incentive for farmers who will undertake early tillage and planting, will be high tobacco yields of above 3 000kg per hectare and good quality crops as the tobacco will have a longer growing period, unlike those who will be waiting for the unpredictable rainfall dates that may come as late as November or December period 

Gatawa also highlighted that El nińo triggered extreme weather events being experienced mean that tobacco farmers have to restrategise and prepare land early in order to conserve capillary soil moisture. With the prevailing  attractive tobacco prices it is worth for farmers to spend money on this important tobacco production cycle phase of early land preparation. Discing alone will not achieve the required deep ploughing hence farmers should use ox drawn plough with a new share (muromo wegejo mutsva), tractor drawn plough or ripper where possible. 

"This should be done as soon as possible before your lands dry out. Deep ploughing on dry soil will not achieve the desired objective of moisture conservation.

"With the country and southern  africa region experiencing extreme weather events like long drought spells, high temperatures and unpredictable rain patterns as a result of the climate change phenomenon, early land preparation ensures that enough capillary soil moisture is conserved.  Soil samples can then be taken for soil pH testing at reputable laboratories in preparation for the soil amelioration programme where farmers could use Dolomitic Agriculture lime that is applied at least two months prior to planting, liquid Calsap lime or Microcal that can be applied just before or soon after planting," Gatawa  said.

Meanwhile, the  Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) says it will review downwards its tobacco crop predictions for the 2023/24 marketing season, considering the El Niño  climatic phenomenon, among other challenges.

The review also comes at a time when there are significantly fewer farmers registered for this season than there were for the same period last year.

TIMB had projected 260 million kilogrammes of tobacco for this season, but the drop in registration will see this figure being reviewed.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

'Zimbabwe is a case study of hardships people will face in hell'

13 hrs ago | 401 Views

Wicknell Chivayo gifts Mnangagwa's ally US$1million

13 hrs ago | 581 Views

Mnangagwa ropes in Kudzanai Chipanga and Lewis Matutu

13 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zimbabwe's structured currency launch on Friday

31 Mar 2024 at 20:50hrs | 5493 Views

Toddler drowns in church well while mother attends service

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1078 Views

Peace maker 'murdered' in Pumula bar

31 Mar 2024 at 19:36hrs | 1263 Views

Zanu-PF recalls Umzingwane councillor

31 Mar 2024 at 19:35hrs | 1600 Views

Luna Park returns to Bulawayo in time for ZITF

31 Mar 2024 at 16:45hrs | 536 Views

Bulawayo City Council employs nurses past retirement

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 855 Views

Stockfeed subsidies for drought-hit livestock farmers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:44hrs | 576 Views

14 injured in Easter bus accident

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 483 Views

Slow progress of Nust projects

31 Mar 2024 at 16:43hrs | 288 Views

50% of treated Bulawayo water goes to waste!

31 Mar 2024 at 16:42hrs | 172 Views

War vets pile pressure on Mnangagwa

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1533 Views

Mnangagwa power retention scheme raises dust

31 Mar 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1627 Views

All eyes on new RBZ boss

31 Mar 2024 at 16:36hrs | 336 Views

Opposition Politics is dead in Zimbabwe.

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 380 Views

Mnangagwa has not stopped Madzibaba Ishmael prosecution

31 Mar 2024 at 16:35hrs | 513 Views

The politics of Zimbabwe's land reform: winners and losers

31 Mar 2024 at 16:34hrs | 149 Views

Zimra's new tax system slammed

31 Mar 2024 at 16:31hrs | 787 Views

Comedians target 'wealth' around Wicknell Chivayo

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 245 Views

Mnangagwa government's game of darkness

31 Mar 2024 at 16:30hrs | 639 Views

Naked fish poacher arrested

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 226 Views

Zimbabwe politics is a rat race and the antagonists' trump cards are deception and betrayal

31 Mar 2024 at 16:29hrs | 82 Views

Transparency and Accountability vital when appointing the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe

31 Mar 2024 at 16:25hrs | 42 Views

It's easier to topple your mentor than run a country, isn't it Mr. President?

31 Mar 2024 at 16:20hrs | 170 Views

Sungura lovers brave rains at Macheso's gig

31 Mar 2024 at 16:19hrs | 574 Views

Suspected thief bashed to death

31 Mar 2024 at 16:12hrs | 176 Views

Bishop Mabhiza fundraise, donates tractors on birthday

31 Mar 2024 at 16:09hrs | 150 Views

Mambo Dhuterere, wife scam church

31 Mar 2024 at 16:07hrs | 2882 Views

Chamisa allies stampede for Blue movement positions

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 1400 Views

US$15,000 bribe demand haunts top officials

31 Mar 2024 at 15:22hrs | 400 Views

Mayhem as man breaks into neighbour's bedroom

31 Mar 2024 at 15:21hrs | 261 Views

Maize, mealie meal prices skyrocket

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 1551 Views

Tagwirei-linked firm in Zisco 'asset stripping orgy'

31 Mar 2024 at 15:20hrs | 201 Views

Zanu-PF's Moyo under fire over poor record record

31 Mar 2024 at 15:18hrs | 235 Views

New UK visa rules deter Zimbabwean migrants

31 Mar 2024 at 09:11hrs | 1200 Views

Zimbabwean trucker detained in DRC

31 Mar 2024 at 09:10hrs | 629 Views

Ndebeles will never be good enough for the rabid tribalists

31 Mar 2024 at 08:15hrs | 926 Views

Government takes over third-party motor vehicle insurance

31 Mar 2024 at 08:07hrs | 1356 Views

A beast which used to cost US$700 is now fetching US$80

30 Mar 2024 at 16:02hrs | 3635 Views

Tribal 'wars' among NUST students

30 Mar 2024 at 15:38hrs | 2356 Views

'Declare drought a national disaster'

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 390 Views

King Munhumutapa strikes again

30 Mar 2024 at 15:36hrs | 1027 Views

WATCH: David Coltart against politics that center around an individual

30 Mar 2024 at 15:10hrs | 1289 Views

Chaos and disarray in Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife

30 Mar 2024 at 14:38hrs | 1731 Views

Thabani Mpofu not the complainant in the tribalist student's case

30 Mar 2024 at 14:29hrs | 923 Views

Man busted with 2 deadly Cobras

30 Mar 2024 at 14:02hrs | 603 Views

WATCH: Zimbabweans praise Executive Coaches bus plying the Harare-Bulawayo route

30 Mar 2024 at 13:43hrs | 15628 Views