WATCH: Zimbabwean cattle rancher shatters auction records in South Africa

News / Agriculture

by Staff Reporter

In a landmark event for the cattle ranching industry, Collins Tafireyi, a Zimbabwean cattle rancher, shattered auction records today by purchasing a prized Boran Stud bull for an unprecedented R8 million (US$444,000). The record-breaking purchase took place at the Hurwitz Farming Production Auction held at the Bull Ring Auction House in Davel, Mpumalanga.The star of the auction, Lot 10 Cyclone, captured the attention of bidders far and wide, but it was Tafireyi, a dedicated Boran breeder from Sinyo Boran Stud in Hwedza, Mashonaland East province, who ultimately secured the coveted bull. Tafireyi outbid his friend and neighbor, Rogers Sithole of Black Ox Farming, in a spirited contest that highlighted the camaraderie and competitive spirit among Boran breeders."I am thrilled and honored to bring Lot 10 Cyclone to Zimbabwe," Tafireyi remarked. "This bull represents the pinnacle of breeding excellence, and I am excited about the future possibilities it brings to Sinyo Boran Stud."This acquisition sets a new record for all breeds, a significant milestone for Tafireyi, who has been in the specialized Boran breeding business for only three years. The Boran breed, known for its adaptability and superior genetics, is highly prized among cattle ranchers, making Tafireyi's achievement even more remarkable.The Hurwitz Farming Production Auction is a premier event in the cattle industry, drawing buyers and Boran enthusiasts from across the globe. With nearly 30 years of experience, Hurwitz Farming has been a pioneering force in promoting the Boran breed in South Africa, cementing its status as a cornerstone of the industry."We are incredibly proud to have hosted this historic auction," said a spokesperson for Hurwitz Farming. "The record-breaking sale of Lot 10 Cyclone underscores the exceptional quality of Boran cattle and the passion of breeders like Collins Tafireyi."As the hammer fell at 11 am, signaling the conclusion of the auction, the atmosphere was electric with anticipation and excitement. The successful bid not only highlighted Tafireyi's dedication to excellence but also marked a significant moment for the cattle ranching community in both Zimbabwe and South Africa.With Lot 10 Cyclone now headed to Sinyo Boran Stud, the future of Boran breeding in Zimbabwe looks promising, and Tafireyi's record-breaking purchase is set to inspire fellow breeders and enthusiasts across the region.