ZAS to complement rural farmers competitiveness

News / Agriculture

by Gideon Madzikatidze | Simbarashe Sithole

Over three hundred rural farmers drawn from Zimbabwe's ten provinces are amongst thousands who will benefit from training, cross breeding of ideas through interaction (networking), improved competitiveness and agricultural innovation frameworks during this year's mega annual showcasing event, Zimbabwe Agricultural Show's Chief Executive Officer, Dr Andrew Matibiri has said.Speaking during an interview this Wednesday, the ZAS Chief Executive Officer claimed that this has been done in their tireless efforts to empower rural farmers, realise cross breeding of ideas or resilience techniques in the wake of El Nino induced drought, improve competitiveness, among other necessities."You will see the numbers increasing, inspite of certain unfortunate circumstances experienced previously including the pandemic, COVID-19 outbreak," Matibiri said."As the Society, our primary aim is to give farmers access to best and convenient systems in displaying their products during the show competitively," Matibiri added."Farmers from different parts of the country will be brought together and interact with each other. We have 300 farmers whom the Society will accommodate for the duration of the show where they will benefit from trainings and interact with various companies in an effort to improve production," Matibiri said.Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) has recently announced that the 114th edition will commence from 26th to 31st of August in Harare, while their technical teams and preliminary stakeholders have introduced sophisticated monitoring and security technological devices to ensure or guarantee maximum safety, welfare for children; among other likely vulnerable communities' membership.The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show will feature more than 560 exhibitors occupying 78 224 square meters of exhibiting space, whilst the total number of confirmed exhibitors so far is standing at 282 locals plus seven thereby totalling to 289.Since joining the Society, Dr Matibiri played a crucial role by introducing initiatives including the Mining-Agri Village, which highlights the linkages between mining and agriculture, increase international participation and investment in the show, among other things.This year's show will run under the theme “Cultivating Prosperity: Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing our Future”.