Matabeleland North rural benefit from stock feed programme

by Stephen Jakes
10 Oct 2024 at 09:51hrs | Views
USAID-funded programme Amalima Loko will introduce discounted stock feeds to Matabeleland North rural farmers to alleviate livestock deaths due to hunger.


Amalima Loko Chief of Party, Dominic Graham, said Matabeleland North farmers who were affected by drought will benefit.

"This is aimed to assist farmers with five or fewer head of cattle, giving them the opportunity to buy affordable feed for their cattle to take them to the rainy season," he said.

He said the scheme is being run together with livestock owner groups, coordinating the effort at the local level.

He said they have been working with communities and households to protect productive assets such as livestock.

"We are running the programme to improve the lives of people as we try to come up with initiatives that would help them survive during the difficult times caused by the El Niño-induced drought," he said.

He added that the programme runs a variety of activities aimed at improving the livelihoods of rural communities to enhance their quality of life.

Source - Byo24News

