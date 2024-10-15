Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

News / Agriculture

by Staff Reporter

Farmers have been urged to use diverse seed varieties during the forthcoming farming season to combat impacts of climate change.Speaking during an interview on the preparedness of seed companies to meet demand in the wake of approaching 2024/25 agricultural season, Hekhani Seeds founder, Dr Cathrine Ziyomo has urged farmers to get necessary information on climatic regions in order to be informed on specific varieties to avoid poor harvest or yields."We encourage farmers to make informed decisions when buying seeds especially with regards to specific farming regions throughout Zimbabwe," Ziyomo said."There is a need to consider specialised information from agronomists. In this regard, we have a diverse variety of seeds in our stocks to meet all farming regions," Ziyomo added."We have segmented our markets in such a way that our farmers who are aggregated according to climatic regions would realise more yields during harvesting, thereby ensuring food security," Ziyomo said."In our stock, we have drought-resistant varieties including small grains, legumes, among other varieties. We are ready to serve the market during this farming season, and supply all varieties which are adaptive to climatic environments" Ziyomo said.Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa (represented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka) has launched the Presidential Agricultural Climate Proofing Input Support Programme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season in Buhera District, Manicaland Province.