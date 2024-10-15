Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Agriculture

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Farmers have been urged to use diverse seed varieties during the forthcoming farming season to combat impacts of climate change.

Speaking during an interview on the preparedness of seed companies to meet demand in the wake of approaching 2024/25 agricultural season, Hekhani Seeds founder, Dr Cathrine Ziyomo has urged farmers to get necessary information on climatic regions in order to be informed on specific varieties to avoid poor harvest or yields.

"We encourage farmers to make informed decisions when buying seeds especially with regards to specific farming regions throughout Zimbabwe," Ziyomo said.

"There is a need to consider specialised information from agronomists. In this regard, we have a diverse variety of seeds in our stocks to meet all farming regions," Ziyomo added.

"We have segmented our markets in such a way that our farmers who are aggregated according to climatic regions would realise more yields during harvesting, thereby ensuring food security," Ziyomo said.

"In our stock, we have drought-resistant varieties including small grains, legumes, among other varieties. We are ready to serve the market during this farming season, and supply all varieties which are adaptive to climatic environments" Ziyomo said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa (represented by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka) has launched the Presidential Agricultural Climate Proofing Input Support Programme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) for the 2024/2025 summer cropping season in Buhera District, Manicaland Province.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

4 hrs ago | 538 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

8 hrs ago | 318 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

8 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Cabinet speaks on power supply shortages amid prolonged blackouts

8 hrs ago | 624 Views

Bonyongwe express irony over the death of Gen Mujuru

8 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Zimbabwe-linked teen signs first professional contract with Liverpool

8 hrs ago | 557 Views

Man killed over bad joke

8 hrs ago | 780 Views

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe unfazed by anti-sanctions protestors at embassy

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

Fear grips Gwanda villagers

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Succession issue not a prerogative of Zanu-PF only

9 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zanu-PF plots protests against ED2030 spoilers

9 hrs ago | 357 Views

Backdated pay rise for civil servants

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

15 Oct 2024 at 18:46hrs | 4904 Views

Man rapes lover's mother

15 Oct 2024 at 18:38hrs | 2200 Views

The Chinese-owned Dinson invests over US$2 billion in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 18:38hrs | 1993 Views

Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

15 Oct 2024 at 18:37hrs | 1001 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

15 Oct 2024 at 18:17hrs | 1665 Views

Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

15 Oct 2024 at 18:17hrs | 1023 Views

BBC to axe iconic investigative show HardTalk

15 Oct 2024 at 18:14hrs | 1071 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says ZiG is 'doomed', warns RBZ Governor

15 Oct 2024 at 18:10hrs | 4557 Views

Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

15 Oct 2024 at 18:09hrs | 188 Views

Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 14:53hrs | 924 Views

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

15 Oct 2024 at 14:29hrs | 775 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 14:18hrs | 6965 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

15 Oct 2024 at 14:00hrs | 720 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

15 Oct 2024 at 13:29hrs | 1193 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

15 Oct 2024 at 13:29hrs | 876 Views

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

15 Oct 2024 at 10:38hrs | 2707 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

15 Oct 2024 at 10:31hrs | 3167 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

15 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 10097 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

15 Oct 2024 at 09:51hrs | 844 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

15 Oct 2024 at 09:23hrs | 3224 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

15 Oct 2024 at 09:20hrs | 2723 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

15 Oct 2024 at 09:18hrs | 2584 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

15 Oct 2024 at 09:16hrs | 792 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

15 Oct 2024 at 09:05hrs | 194 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

15 Oct 2024 at 09:02hrs | 936 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 1028 Views

ZiG struggles persist

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 2255 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

15 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 236 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

15 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 258 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

15 Oct 2024 at 08:36hrs | 374 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

15 Oct 2024 at 08:35hrs | 125 Views