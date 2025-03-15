Zadzamatura projects bumper harvest, as winter wheat cropping nears

News / Agriculture

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole recently in Mhondoro

Fast growing agricultural seeds company, Tocek Zadzamatura has projected a bumper harvest from 2024/25 farming season throughout the country (from contracted and non-contracted farmers who use their varieties), whilst also targeting to surpass yields during this year's winter wheat cropping season.Speaking recently in Mhondoro during a seed varieties yields projection and assessment exercise by Bulawayo24.com, Tocek Zadzamatura Seed company's Mashonaland West Sales agronomist, Blessing Hatidane has disclosed that from the varieties distributed amongst various farmers according to regions, Zimbabwe should expect bumper harvest from their yields."From results, reports and information which we are receiving from various farmers, we are expecting bumper harvests on all seed varieties which we supplied during the 2024/25 agricultural season. Several agronomists and representatives from Zadzamatura (in liaison with agricultural extension services officers), were working in unison with farmers from seed germination to ripening and final harvesting stages," Hatidane said."Based on our previous experiences and information gathered from various farming regions, our farmers are reporting that this year has seen a spike in yields, which ultimately signals bumper harvest which translates to the country being food secure," Hatidane said."We are now ready for winter wheat seed production and will do over 300 hactares where we expect yields of 7 tonnes per hactare. We also have seed to supply the market with our Dande variety, which as well, earmarked for Presidential input scheme," Hatidane said."We have over 300ha meant for seed production, whilst for commercial wheat, we are to fetch out over 100 tonnes of seed to supply into both the market and Presidential input scheme," Hatidane added. Indeed, we are projecting a bumper harvest because our agronimists across the country were very alert and worked with our growers on spraying against fall armyworm and serious scouting," Hatidane said.Meanwhile, Zimbabwean government has set a preliminary target of planting 120 000 hectares (ha) of wheat for the 2025 winter season, a signal for another bumper harvest of the cereal this year.In their tireless efforts to anchor production, authorities have mobilised adequate tillage equipment and are working with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) to ensure constant power supply for irrigation.The plan is projected to produce 600 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above last year’s output of 562 591 tonnes and surpassing the minimum national requirement of 360 000 tonnes needed for self-sufficiency.Also, the 2025 winter plan aims to consolidate the gains from the Government’s 2024 Wheat-Based Food Security initiative.Statistics from the previous season, 119 954ha of wheat were planted and yielded 562 591 tonnes while barley was on 6 697ha and produced 36 120 tonnes. Potatoes were on 8 657ha and produced 233 739 tonnes.In contrast, barley is targeting 6 500ha and a yield of 39 000 tonnes this year, while potatoes are expected to realise 236 250 tonnes.