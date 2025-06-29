Latest News Editor's Choice


Chinehasha Agricultural Show - a show most people will remember for many years.

by Tondo Thomas Murisa Chinehasha
Chinehasha Agricultural Show roared into life on the 28th of June 2025. This year the show was far much bigger and better than last year with more exhibitors joining the annual event. In the Exhibition Hall were an array of quality agricultural products, shelled peanuts, Giant pumpkins, tobacco, legumes, maize, vegetables, aah! Words fail me. Anyway the photos tell a tale of successful and productive farming.

The show organizers did a great job to come up with such flawless proceedings and display arrangements. 

These are small scale farmers, but not as small in meaning of the word, remember Chiweshe especially Chinehasha, Chideu, Jaji, Musonza and Chirimugaha villagers are flue cured tobacco farmers of repute. Hence our pleas to central government for speedy resuscitation of Chinehasha Irrigation Scheme at Lilstock Dam. Development could be accelerated with mechanised tillage. In so saying, we are appealing to the relevant authorities for tractors and harrows so our hard working farmers can go that extra commercial mile.



Chinehasha Agricultural Show was a huge success! The event seemed to bring the community together, showcasing various agricultural products and talents. The presence of esteemed guests like Hon. Cde Tsitsi Gezi, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Zimbabwe, and other dignitaries added to the event's significance. Hon. Gezi has always been at the forefront for empowering women. Also gracing the event were Cde Mai Mupumhira, Mashonaland Central, Zanu-PF  Women's League Provincial Secretary for Lands.Alderman Eswell Chopamba, Zanu-PF Councillor for Ward 3 and Village Heads Chirimugaha, Chideu. Chinehasha and Matema.

The entertainment, fashion show, and prizes must have made the event even more engaging and exciting for the attendees. Hon. Tsitsi Gezi's message about empowering women and her donation of garden seeds were particularly noteworthy.

Agritex Officer Nobert Chikorowondo and the organizing team deserve kudos for putting together such a splendid showcase. It's great to see community events like this promoting agriculture, unity, and development in Chiweshe. Winning exhibitors walked away with wheel barrows, rakes, plough components  pots, plates and other prizes too numerous to mention. In the photos are some of the products on display. Agritex Officer Norbert Chikorowondo (seated in white shirt) and the four Village Heads.

We hope next year will even be more exciting with many more farmers coming on board to exhibit and attend. Remember every villager is a farmer. No farmers no future.

Tondo Thomas Murisa Chinehasha.



Source - Tondo Thomas Murisa Chinehasha

