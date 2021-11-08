Latest News Editor's Choice


Police arrest 40 in gold rush

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested more than 40 illegal miners during a gold rush at Insukamuni Business Centre in Lower Gweru, impounding four vehicles in the process.

Hundreds of illegal miners descended on the business centre, leaving a trail of destruction as they dug for gold in the residential area.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of the miners, but could not give more details.

Shortly after the raid on Friday, the illegal miners who managed to escape were already regrouping.

Local residents said the miners were digging everywhere and had pulled down a perimeter fence in the residential area as they searched for gold.

"It's a disaster and we thank the police for the raid because these panners have been destroying our fences and security walls in search of gold.

"The gold deposits are right in the residential area and we now fear for our houses," said Mrs Agnes Mabika.

Another resident, Mr Amos Chikutu said: "There were hundreds of them digging everywhere 24/7 and it has been a very difficult time for us as residents. They don't care about digging into our yard and the land degradation is just massive."

The 40 suspects were being held at Gweru Rural Police Station where the four impounded vehicles are parked.

Some of the suspects who are from as far as Insiza and Masvingo are Tinotenda Chipiri (28), Lawrence Matare (26), Lumkani Taruberekera, Herbert Kanyasa (30) and Coster Mtabeni (25) all of Masvingo.

Others are Ntobizanele Ncube (26), Thamsanqa Nhubu (28), Mwanza Mleya (31) of Insiza.

The impounded vehicles included an unregistered blue 2 tonne truck driven by Moses Ndlovu of 29 Kopje Road Gweru, another unregistered white truck driven by Jason Gandazi (31) of Athlone Gweru and a white Isuzu KB pick up truck registration ACU 6768 driven by Muja Mbedzi (38) of Gweru.

Source - The Herald

