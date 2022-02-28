Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Columnist

Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MAN from Harare allegedly masqueraded as the landlord of a house owned by Air Zimbabwe for close to seven years and collected US$127 000 in rentals from unsuspecting tenants.

Washington Hamunakwadi (44) of Number 13-13515 road in Vainona, Borrowdale appeared before a Harare court on Friday charged with fraud.

He was denied bail by magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to March 15.

Prosecutor, Ms Lynntte Gwarisa, said in 2015, Hamunakwadi appointed himself as a caretaker of the house owned by Air Zimbabwe, without the company's consent, before starting to collect rentals from six tenants he leased the property to.

He allegedly took advantage of maladministration at the national airline.

"He misrepresented to the tenants that he was the owner of the house and collected rentals from 2016 to 2022, taking advantage of the fact there was mismanagement at Air Zimbabwe. The misrepresentation caused Air Zimbabwe to suffer total prejudice of US$127 000," Ms Gwarisa said.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Bogus, #Landlord, #Rent

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa claims Zanu-PF plotting to assassinate him

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'ZEC must be sued like hell'

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

RBZ warns Ukraine war could result in price increases

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian news sources unless forced 'at gunpoint'

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

How to access RT.com

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Chamisa fires warning shots

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

CCC links Chiwenga threats to violence outbreak

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out critics over Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chamisa speaks on Khupe fiasco

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabweans to pay a heavy price for Mnangagwa's proposed draconian law

2 hrs ago | 206 Views

President Joe Biden receives warm welcome from Congress, for now!

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Look no further than Zimbabwe's constitution

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Church leader pays fees for entire school

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Govt sends SOS to private doctors

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mwonzora recalls 'crippling' Mutare

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Pressure mounts on Zec over voters' roll

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Africa's 'largest' ferrochrome plant takes shape

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Private sector makes inroads into wheat production

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Crime watchdog removes Zimbabwe from 'grey' watchlist

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa on party candidates

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Shona teachers blamed after 50 Matebeleland North schools record zero pass rate at Grade 7

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Bosso seek away win since 2018

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bosso coach crashes Sakunda issued car

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Deadline set for Zimsec O, A Level exams marking

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt moves in to repair damage in urban councils

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

'We're losing ground in Matebeleland,' claims CCC

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

10-man Chiefs fall to Dembare

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe removed from financial grey list

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Hwange press on for early return to PSL

2 hrs ago | 10 Views

Men in trouble for bedding minors

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Notorious Inyathi gang busted

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Gwanda water woes persist

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Man fakes accident to conceal hit and run

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Journey to koBulawayo: Learning about a community through its material culture

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

Buvuma villagers appeal for irrigation equipment

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Fuel prices go up

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Nust hosts Zusa Games

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Masvingo to erect Simon Muzenda statue

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa explains mantra

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Currency sabotage: 350 nabbed

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimsec exams marking almost complete

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Dry spells will not cause hunger, says Mohadi

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Unpacking Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo Philosophy

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Call to rope children into ruling party structures

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

'Vast opportunities in rural areas'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chamisa's blank politics backfiring!

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ukraine war: Zimbabwean students relive horror

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

World War III might already be underway

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Sino-Zimbabwe trade nears US$2bn

3 hrs ago | 11 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days