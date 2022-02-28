Bogus landlord pockets US$127k rent in 7 years

News / Columnist

by Staff reporter

A MAN from Harare allegedly masqueraded as the landlord of a house owned by Air Zimbabwe for close to seven years and collected US$127 000 in rentals from unsuspecting tenants.Washington Hamunakwadi (44) of Number 13-13515 road in Vainona, Borrowdale appeared before a Harare court on Friday charged with fraud.He was denied bail by magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda who remanded him in custody to March 15.Prosecutor, Ms Lynntte Gwarisa, said in 2015, Hamunakwadi appointed himself as a caretaker of the house owned by Air Zimbabwe, without the company's consent, before starting to collect rentals from six tenants he leased the property to.He allegedly took advantage of maladministration at the national airline."He misrepresented to the tenants that he was the owner of the house and collected rentals from 2016 to 2022, taking advantage of the fact there was mismanagement at Air Zimbabwe. The misrepresentation caused Air Zimbabwe to suffer total prejudice of US$127 000," Ms Gwarisa said.