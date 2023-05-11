Latest News Editor's Choice


Bata stadium 'banned'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Happiness has been cut short for football fans in the city of Gweru after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) decided to ban Bata stadium with only one match played to give time for its completion.

Bata Stadium is the home ground to Sheasham FC and the Midlands province-based team used it when playing the match against log leaders Highlanders FC last week. The match ended as a nil all draw.

In a statement, Kudzai Bare PSL Communications and Media Liaison Officer.

"This serves to advise that in the interest of all football stakeholders, Bata Stadium will not be hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches to allow completion of the construction work that is currently taking place at the stadium.

We applaud Sheasham FC for embarking on such a massive project which will help change the Zimbabwean football landscape."



Source - The Chronicle
