Bosso hope to end jinx

by Staff reporter
30 Sep 2023
Madinda Ndlovu, the assistant coach of Highlanders, regards their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Caps United at Barbourfields Stadium as a crucial encounter, akin to a high-stakes game that they must win at any cost.

The Bulawayo giants have been struggling with form, recently losing their position at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) table after suffering three defeats following a 19-match unbeaten streak. Additionally, they may incur penalties due to the abandonment of their match against Dynamos. Highlanders were trailing 2-0 at Barbourfields Stadium when the match was called off after 37 minutes due to crowd disturbances.

Ndlovu emphasized that they should focus on the upcoming match and be prepared for any outcome. He likened the contest to a high-stakes affair where they must give their all in a cup game.

"At this point in time, the players' morale is improving. However, we can't predict how they'll be on Sunday. This is like a high-stakes game, and they must give it their all in a cup match," he remarked.

"We will give it our best shot. We want to convey this message to our supporters. We shouldn't dwell on recent defeats. Let's take it one game at a time. Let's concentrate on Caps United and execute our training plan. If our tactics don't work, it's part of football. In football, there are three possible outcomes: a win, a loss, or a draw. We're open to any of these results, but our priority is to secure a victory. We will give it our all. We'll work hard with our players and encourage them to perform."

Highlanders will enter the match with several players sidelined due to injuries, including Calvin Chigonero and Archford Faira. Devine Mhindirira, Stanley Ngala, and Marvelous Chigumira are also nursing injuries, while Darlington Mukuli and Godfrey Makaruse have been ruled out for the rest of the season. Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda is uncertain for the match after sustaining an injury in their recent encounter with Hwange.

Caps United has also faced challenges in the league and has not won a game since July when they defeated Green Fuel 2-0 at Bata Stadium. They have only secured six victories in 24 matches and are looking to advance in the cup tournament as their chances of winning the league title have diminished.

Source - newsday
