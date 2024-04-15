Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Columnist

Zimbabwe blocks Starlink services

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator says it has told Elon Musk that his SpaceX should first submit a licence before its Starlink can be allowed to operate in the country.

On Friday, Starlink blocked services to users in Zimbabwe, where customers use imported "illegal" kits.

The company is yet to apply to operate in Zimbabwe, according to Gift Machengete, director general of the Posts and Telecommunications Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

He said he spoke with Musk on Thursday and asked that SpaceX submit a formal application to provide services in Zimbabwe.

Once they do, he says, the application would be processed quickly "It was a very cordial meeting and he understood what we are doing," Machengete told Bloomberg on Friday.

"I don't think it will take a very long time once they have submitted."

Machengete added: "Its 100% true that we have asked them to disable those that are connected until they regularise.

"This is illegal - how can we allow people to broadcast before they are licensed?"

Most African nations are yet to licence Starlink.

SpaceX has struggled with regulators across the continent, and is available in only nine countries in Africa.

It has not yet been approved in countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Ghana, but it is available in Mozambique, Zambia and seven other African countries.

Starlink kits are in demand in Zimbabwe, finding a ready market among customers frustrated with what they see as high internet costs and patchy coverage. Starlink, should it be licenced, would likely compete mostly in remote areas with little coverage.
Local telecoms operators say they are not opposed to Starlink's entry into the market, but they want the US company to pay the same licence fees and taxes that they do.

Mobile operators, such as Econet, paid US$137.5 million for 20 years for their current licences. Classes of internal access provider licences go up to US$5.5 million. Local operators say for each dollar spent on their network, 25 cents goes to taxes.

"Low Earth Orbit satellite service providers do not make such contributions and we would like to advocate that should LEO satellites be licensed in Zimbabwe, they should be subject to the same tax and levy regime as the existing sector players," according to the Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (TOAZ) in a recent statement.

TOAZ says satellite services market, which is caused by low access to foreign currency and inflation.


Source - newZwire

Comments

Stands for sale in upperrangemore


Must Read

ZiG needs to be backed by RBZ discipline

51 mins ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe celebrates independence amid doom

52 mins ago | 9 Views

RBZ is the problem not ZiG!

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Mteki approaches Mukanya over Chivayo lavish offer

57 mins ago | 73 Views

Council boss blows thousands on bling

58 mins ago | 45 Views

Return Home affairs ministry to Zapu officials: Ex Zipra cadre

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

Man robbed by sex workers

10 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Stop Zanu-PF extortionists, villagers plead

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

Zimbabwe's disgruntled cops stage uniform protests

11 hrs ago | 912 Views

RBZ governor to unpack MPS in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 590 Views

Bosso out to defend Uhuru Cup

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

'Zanu-PF to superintend food distribution'

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mthwakazi activists seek medical attention in SA

11 hrs ago | 349 Views

Harare council rocked by absenteeism

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimra ordered to release seized truck

11 hrs ago | 821 Views

Social media comes to cop's rescue

11 hrs ago | 329 Views

High food assistance needs imminent, says USAid

11 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe preachers outshine African counterparts

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Pumula residents, Chinese miner clash over noise

11 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo housing scammer arrested

11 hrs ago | 236 Views

Thieves vandalise region's heroes acres

11 hrs ago | 127 Views

Woman jailed for making false rape report to police

11 hrs ago | 303 Views

Stiffer penalties for small livestock thieves

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Cop sentenced to 3 months in prison for culpable homicide

11 hrs ago | 161 Views

Renowned Nust lecturer dies

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

China pledges food aid to Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 80 Views

Reward for businessman's lost firearm

11 hrs ago | 121 Views

Green bomber enrolment begins

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe businessman found dead in SA

11 hrs ago | 760 Views

Zimbabwe elephants fitted with GPS collars

11 hrs ago | 118 Views

Benylin paediatric syrup banned

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Prison officer convicted of theft

11 hrs ago | 97 Views

Police mounting strategic checkpoints to deal with crime

11 hrs ago | 61 Views

El Niño drives Zimbabwean millers to seek Brazilian corn

11 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa's wife drops charges against women who booed her

22 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Simba Bhora pips Dembare

22 hrs ago | 231 Views

Village Head caught pants down

23 hrs ago | 2502 Views

Tensions rise at Ministry of Environment and Climate over alleged power struggle in Zimbabwe's carbon credits market

15 Apr 2024 at 17:08hrs | 1590 Views

Bulawayo Business Network Launches Campaign to Promote ZiG Currency in Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 17:00hrs | 413 Views

EXPOSED: Local media house implicated in name dropping scandal

15 Apr 2024 at 16:44hrs | 935 Views

Smith & apartheid regimes were angels compared to 44-Year-Old 'independent' Zimbabwe

15 Apr 2024 at 15:56hrs | 629 Views

Whose son are you young man?

15 Apr 2024 at 15:52hrs | 629 Views

'No one will starve!' Zanu PF has never accounted for 40 000 + political murders much less indirect deaths

15 Apr 2024 at 15:47hrs | 141 Views

Mnangagwa insists Zimbabwe has enough food

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 708 Views

Zanu-PF MP taken to court

15 Apr 2024 at 06:09hrs | 1233 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit extension a temporary relief but ....

15 Apr 2024 at 06:06hrs | 775 Views

Independent candidates ride on Chamisa's coattails

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1084 Views

Fake Zinara licences sold by CVR officer

15 Apr 2024 at 06:05hrs | 839 Views

Mnangagwa's wife booed, women arrested

15 Apr 2024 at 06:04hrs | 2461 Views